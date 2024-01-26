Brock Lesnar to face 26-year-old Powerhouse star at WrestleMania 40 after being eliminated by him in the Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar was last seen facing Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. He had a trilogy with The American Nightmare and won only one of their three matches. He faced Omos in an unimpressive match at WrestleMania 39. So it will be interesting to see what The Beast Incarnate will do at this year's WrestleMania.

The tentative card for this year's Show of Shows looks stacked. Most of the top names on the roster are involved in a program, which begs the question of who Lesnar will face. There are rumours that he is set to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble.

The Beast Incarnate is known for his power and WWE could utilise him to create new stars. One of the prodigal superstars of NXT, Bron Breakker is being considered the next breakout powerhouse performer in the company. A match against Lesnar at WrestleMania after eliminating him in the Royal Rumble will establish the former NXT Champion as a top star on the main roster and give his career a boost.

Kevin Owens thinks Brock Lesnar doesn't want to face him

In a recent conversation with India Today, Kevin Owens was questioned about the possibility of facing The Beast Incarnate in a WrestleMania match. The former Universal Champion promptly dismissed the notion, expressing his belief that Lesnar had no inclination to engage in a showdown with him.

"I don't think Brock Lesnar would be interested in, uh, having a match with me. So I don't put any time in thinking about that," said Owens. [H/T India Today]

Even though Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar have been under the same company umbrella for almost ten years, they have only squared off in singles competition once, and that encounter took place at a house show. Road Dogg has mentioned that The Beast Incarnate declined to compete with Owens, but the specific rationale behind this decision remains undisclosed.

Who should Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 40? Tell us in the comment section.

