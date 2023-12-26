Brock Lesnar to face top WWE star for the first time ever at SummerSlam 2024? Exploring the possibility; it's not Gunther

WWE fans will find themselves in the presence of Brock Lesnar in 2024. The Stamford-based promotion will most probably book him for a title run for one of the major premium live events in 2024.

One of the names that have been in the running for The Beast Incarnate’s opponent is Gunther. Both of these superstars are ruthless in the ring, and it will be a treat for the fans to watch the powerhouses trying to come out on top.

However, apart from the Intercontinental Championship, if there is another title that Brock Lesnar can aim for, it is the United States Championship. If Logan Paul continues to be a champion till SummerSlam 2024, The Beast Incarnate can turn his focus toward the Maverick.

Logan Paul is having a great run in WWE currently. He has had only eight matches, and within those, he has main-evented against Roman Reigns, battled Seth Rollins, and defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Interestingly, Paul used brass knuckles for the two matches that he won. If he decides to go up against The Beast Incarnate, he might finally face the consequences of using the brass knuckles. Brock Lesnar is a beast who cannot be brought down with simple weapons.

A WWE Superstar revealed his feelings after defeating Brock Lesnar

It is certainly not an easy task to defeat Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate comes to the ring extremely prepared, and it becomes quite difficult to match his abilities in the squared circle.

Before Lesnar went off of WWE TV, he was in a rivalry with Cody Rhodes. Their final battle was at SummerSlam 2023, where The American Nightmare secured his second victory over The Beast Incarnate.

Brock Lesnar acknowledged his opponent and showed him massive respect by raising Rhodes’ right arm in the air after sharing an embracing hug. Cody Rhodes revealed how it felt after defeating Lesnar twice.

"I enjoyed my time because I was able to do something that is surreal, in the fact that I was able to beat Brock Lesnar not once, but twice. And to be able to win that rubber match at SummerSlam at Ford Field," Cody Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes is currently the top choice for dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar vs. Logan Paul somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comments section below!

