Brock Lesnar to force John Cena into early retirement in “End of an Era 2” for huge reason? Exploring Possibility

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after two years at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event, after the main event, where John Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes. Although the Last Real Champion is set to retire in December, The Beast may force Cena to retire early for a huge reason.Lesnar didn't waste any time and, in his signature style, immediately hit John Cena with an F5, confirming a future clash. The Beast Incarnate and The Last Real Champion may lock horns for the final time in an &quot;End of an Era II&quot; bout at Crown Jewel: Perth 2025.This could potentially lead to a double retirement, as Lesnar, too, may announce his retirement immediately after competing against John Cena. Brock and John share a long and storied history, having gone against each other through the years.There were several rumors online of Brock having already retired during his two-year hiatus, with fan accounts suggesting that The Beast himself had stated so. The star is 48 years old and is already known to be quite reclusive outside of his WWE commitments. Hence, his retirement may not have a grand storyline, like Cena's Retirement Tour, and Lesnar may just walk away when he decides to.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.WWE CCO reveals his reaction to Brock Lesnar's returnSpeaking at the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show, the company's Chief Content Officer, Hall of Famer Triple H, revealed his reaction to the shocking comeback of The Beast Incarnate to WWE after a two-year absence.&quot;My reaction was exactly what I thought it was gonna be, which was, if there had been a roof on this place, it wouldn't be here anymore. The dynamic in the room in WWE changes when The Beast is here. Seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything that you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic so incredibly. It makes it unpredictable,&quot; he said.Lesnar's return has now opened multiple doors, with several exciting feuds awaiting on RAW and SmackDown. It's going to be thrilling to witness what the Triple H-led creative team may have in store for The Beast in the coming months.