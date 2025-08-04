  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • Brock Lesnar to force John Cena into early retirement in “End of an Era 2” for huge reason? Exploring Possibility

Brock Lesnar to force John Cena into early retirement in “End of an Era 2” for huge reason? Exploring Possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 04, 2025 05:58 GMT
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 (Credits: WWE.com)

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after two years at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event, after the main event, where John Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes. Although the Last Real Champion is set to retire in December, The Beast may force Cena to retire early for a huge reason.

Ad

Lesnar didn't waste any time and, in his signature style, immediately hit John Cena with an F5, confirming a future clash. The Beast Incarnate and The Last Real Champion may lock horns for the final time in an "End of an Era II" bout at Crown Jewel: Perth 2025.

This could potentially lead to a double retirement, as Lesnar, too, may announce his retirement immediately after competing against John Cena. Brock and John share a long and storied history, having gone against each other through the years.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

There were several rumors online of Brock having already retired during his two-year hiatus, with fan accounts suggesting that The Beast himself had stated so. The star is 48 years old and is already known to be quite reclusive outside of his WWE commitments. Hence, his retirement may not have a grand storyline, like Cena's Retirement Tour, and Lesnar may just walk away when he decides to.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

WWE CCO reveals his reaction to Brock Lesnar's return

Speaking at the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show, the company's Chief Content Officer, Hall of Famer Triple H, revealed his reaction to the shocking comeback of The Beast Incarnate to WWE after a two-year absence.

"My reaction was exactly what I thought it was gonna be, which was, if there had been a roof on this place, it wouldn't be here anymore. The dynamic in the room in WWE changes when The Beast is here. Seeing Brock Lesnar come back, anything that you thought was happening sort of all goes out the window because the factor of Brock now just changes that dynamic so incredibly. It makes it unpredictable," he said.
Ad

Lesnar's return has now opened multiple doors, with several exciting feuds awaiting on RAW and SmackDown. It's going to be thrilling to witness what the Triple H-led creative team may have in store for The Beast in the coming months.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications