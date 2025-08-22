Brock Lesnar to form his first tag team in 25 years by helping current WWE star? Exploring the possibility

Earlier this month, Brock Lesnar made his long-awaited return at SummerSlam 2025 and attacked John Cena after the latter lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. While The Beast Incarnate hasn't made any appearance since then, he may form his first tag team in 25 years upon his potential return.John Cena is set to battle Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. The match was made official on SmackDown after The Franchise Player entered into a feud with Paul in the opening moments of the show. While The Cenation Leader could be the firm favorite for the win, Brock Lesnar may return and help The Maverick secure the victory.Arguably, this could lead to Brock Lesnar potentially teaming with Logan Paul and forming his first tag team in 25 years. The only time The Beast Incarnate formed a tag team was in 2000, when he was sent to WWE's developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).Lesnar then joined forces with Shelton Benjamin that same year in October as The Minnesota Stretching Crew, and they later won the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship on three separate occasions. However, while the veteran hasn't formed another tag team since then, WWE could have him align with The Maverick upon his potential return at the upcoming PLE in Paris.That said, this angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see the turn of events at the Clash in Paris extravaganza.Brock Lesnar to go for the tag team titles after a potential feud with John Cena?If the above scenario plays out, it would intensify the feud between Brock Lesnar and John Cena, opening the door for a blockbuster match between the veterans as part of Cena's retirement tour.If this happens, The Beast Incarnate could pull off a massive win, especially with Logan Paul potentially standing beside him. While Lesnar may still be seen in the world title picture after his potential match against The Franchise Player, he could also go after the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Paul to become a double champion.While this angle might sound promising, it is also just speculation for now.