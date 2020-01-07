Brock Lesnar has become bigger than the WWE Championship, he needs to drop it (Opinion)

Brock's a beast, but does he need to be Champion?

Brock Lesnar's a beast, we all know this. The man is a special talent, a physical freak, and Vince McMahon's prized attraction. When Paul Heyman gets on the mic, he's not underselling the accomplishments of his client in the least.

When he hits the ring, people are invested, and part of that is due to his light schedule. When Lesnar arrives, it feels like a big moment, because it's such a rare occurrence compared to the rest of the locker room.

All that aside, I can't help but feel like the WWE Championship is a bit of an afterthought when it's around his waist. Lesnar is one of those rare Superstars who's bigger than the Championship. It also doesn't help that he rarely defends it.

I know part of Lesnar's character is that he's a special talent, so he gets special treatment. To that respect, I can understand certain rules being bent, like the mandatory 30-day defense clause, or not appearing at a PPV event like Extreme Rules or Stomping Ground. However, the latest creative decision involving The Beast is a deal-breaker for me.

The WWE Championship is supposed to be the top Title in the company, and it's not going to be on the line at the Royal Rumble?

Arguably the company's second-biggest PPV event of the year (you could make a case for SummerSlam being #2) will feature the Champion, but not a title defense? The last time the WWE Championship was not on the line at the Royal Rumble was 1990 when the event was still in its infancy.

That 29-year streak will come to an end later this month unless things change creatively between now and then. The WWE Champion will instead be competing in the Rumble match itself to presumably prove that no one is worthy of challenging him for the title at WrestleMania, or he might turn around and decide to challenge the Universal Champion at the Showcase of the Immortals.

I find it very difficult to believe that Lesnar will outlast the other 29 Superstars to win the Royal Rumble. Instead, it's more likely he's eliminated by his eventual challenger. With Lesnar entering at #1 there are many interesting interactions he could have in the match, which makes me very excited that he's taking part.

Imagine The Beast standing in the ring and Matt Riddle comes down as the second entrant - I'd be giddy as a schoolgirl to see those two finally square off in the ring. How about Lesnar and Bobby Lashley finally standing toe to toe? Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and especially Kofi Kingston all make intriguing options to toss out Lesnar?

If the WWE are really smart, they could set up an entire year's worth of feuds in this match alone. Again, if Lesnar isn't going to defend the WWE Championship at one of the company's top PPVs, why is he Champion?

Since defeating Kofi Kingston for the title in under 10 seconds, Lesnar has had exactly two matches. He defeated Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel in a matter of minutes and beat Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series. Now it appears as though he's run out of opponents already, and he may not defend the Championship until WrestleMania.

It's not like there's a lack of credible opponents on RAW right now either. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton are all main event players and could do wonders with the WWE Championship if given the opportunity.

I think we can all agree on the matches with Seth Rollins have run their course, but not defending the title at all is not the answer. Going up against someone like Tyson Fury or a possible rematch with Velasquez do very little to move the needle for me either.

Those feuds don't need the title, because are we supposed to believe either opponent is walking away with the WWE Championship?

Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel

Taking the title off The Beast Incarnate makes those special match-ups more unpredictable. It would also allow for Lesnar to be that special attraction without the animosity from fans who want to see the WWE Championship on TV.

It's ok that Lesnar has a part-time schedule, but if he's going to represent the company as the Champion, he can't disappear for weeks on end. If he's going to be on a major PPV, he needs to defend his title.

Lesnar is a major star, and I understand why the company feels the need to have him hold the top prize. To put it plain and simple though, he no longer needs to be WWE Champion, nor does the title need him. It's time for others on the roster to get their moment to shine, and just let Brock be Brock.