Brock Lesnar 'has gone above and beyond' to help WWE RAW Superstar recently

Brock Lesnar has been a big help behind the scenes

Drew McIntyre chose to face Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 after winning the 2020 Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre has continued his out-of-character praise for Brock Lesnar ahead of WrestleMania 36 by revealing that the WWE Champion “has gone above and beyond” to help make him look like a star in recent weeks.

The Scot said earlier this month that he has learned a lot during his time working with Lesnar since the 2020 Royal Rumble, describing his upcoming opponent as “a very intelligent individual when it comes to this business”.

Speaking in a new interview with talkSPORT host and Sportskeeda special contributor Alex McCarthy, McIntyre addressed Lesnar’s backstage reputation and dismissed that he has been “lazy” – an accusation that was once aimed at him by Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) – in the build-up to their WrestleMania match.

“He’s the man. I don’t know what happened with Ambrose and their situation. He’s somebody that I’m friends with and I had so many great matches with, so I don’t know what happened there. But, in my experience, Brock has gone above and beyond to ensure I look as good as I can possibly look.”

WWE WrestleMania 36: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre outlasted 29 other Superstars to win the 2020 Royal Rumble, eliminating Brock Lesnar in the process, to set up a WWE Championship match between the two men in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

As you can see above, one of the most notable moments so far in the rivalry came on the March 2 episode of Monday Night RAW when McIntyre hit Lesnar with three Claymore Kicks and posed with the WWE Championship on the stage area.