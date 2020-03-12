Drew McIntyre reveals what it's like working with Brock Lesnar

Drew McIntyre has praised Brock Lesnar

Following his Royal Rumble win, Drew McIntyre has been involved in many a confrontation on WWE television with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre recently opened up to Gorilla Position about just how it's been to work with The Beast Incarnate. When asked whether working with Brock Lesnar was all he thought it would be, McIntyre proclaimed, "It's more than I thought it would be", before further praising the WWE Champion.

"There's nobody like him. He's a very intelligent individual when it comes to business, is the only way to put it. He gets it more than anybody I've ever spoken to and he's helping me think about things you wouldn't think about and that not many people can teach you because nobody has quite reached the level he's reached. I can say I'm learning a whole lot and he's been amazing to work with."

Drew McIntyre also went on to praise Brock for the unpredictability he brings in the ring, and also credited his advocate, Paul Heyman, for letting him cut promos without a script.

McIntyre spoke with Gorilla Position while in the UK on media duties, however that trip was abruptly cut short and he returned to the US today.