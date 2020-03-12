Drew McIntyre says WWE allows him to cut unscripted promos, thanks to Paul Heyman

One of the criticisms WWE often faces is how heavily scripted promos can be and how that sometimes removes the passion from them. One man who seems to currently have a lot of freedom on the mic, though, is Drew McIntyre - and the Royal Rumble winner recently opened up to Gorilla Position about how he's now allowed to deliver unscripted promos.

"It's way more natural for me to go out there without a script, just bulletpoints, have a laugh and get the crowd involved than it was during the first time I returned to RAW and was talking about eating carcasses, which no-one could relate to because no-one talks like that in real life."

McIntyre revealed that the man behind his creative freedom is actually on-screen rival Paul Heyman.

"Paul Heyman is certainly someone who knows what I'm all about, what I'm capable of and what I'd done outside the company, and I don't think the boss had ever seen me just let loose on the mic."

The former NXT Champion would go on to reveal how building trust with the powers that be and taking "baby steps" to build that trust, have resulted in him now being able to just go out and have fun with the crowd.

McIntyre spoke with Gorilla Position while in the UK on media duties, however that trip was abruptly cut short and he returned to the US today.