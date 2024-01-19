Brock Lesnar to help 38-year-old superstar win his first WWE title? Exploring the possibility

Rumors have been awry of Brock Lesnar possibly returning to WWE. The Beast Incarnate hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since he faced Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year. As such, fans would love to see him back, and his first order of business could be helping one 38-year-old superstar win his first singles title.

The 38-year-old superstar is the one and only Main Event, Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member is amid an impressive singles run but has little to show. That said, he has his eye on the Intercontinental Championship, a prestigious title held by The Ring General, Gunther.

It is here that Brock Lesnar comes into the picture. The Beast had a pretty intense stare-down with the current Intercontinental Champion at last year's Royal Rumble. A stare-down that got the WWE Universe thinking. With that in mind, it would be quite the storyline if Lesnar happened to attack Gunther at Elimination Chamber, where he would hopefully defend his title against Jey Uso.

The attack would give Uso the advantage, allowing him to take home the title. This would eventually lead to him defending the title against Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40. Additionally, it also gives fans the chance to witness a mouthwatering clash between Lesnar and Gunther at The Show of Shows.

It certainly would be quite the spectacle. But, at this point, it is nothing more than a theory. Nevertheless, it would be great to see WWE books a bout between the two monsters in the near future.

The WWE Universe is eager to see Brock Lesnar dethrone Roman Reigns

A match between Lesnar and Gunther would be amazing, but some members of the WWE Universe want to see the Beast Incarnate face off against another opponent. The opponent in question would be a familiar face for him, as it is none other than the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

When presented with a scenario of Lesnar perhaps winning the Royal Rumble 2024, several fans gave it the thumbs up. Some fans have even begged him to defeat Roman and, in turn, save SmackDown.

If it were to happen, it would be the tenth time The Beast and The Head of the Table meet in the ring. A bit repetitive, but a match that would be nothing short of incredible.

