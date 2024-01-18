"Defeat Roman"- Fans react to 46-year-old star possibly returning after over 150 days to win the WWE Royal Rumble for a record third time

WWE Royal Rumble is just around the corner and fans are barely able to contain their excitement ahead of the first major premium live event of 2024. With several credible potential winners, fans had their say on the possibility of Brock Lesnar returning after missing over 150 days to win the multi-man extravaganza.

The Beast Incarnate has not been seen in action since his loss to Cody Rhodes at Summerslam 2023. However, he is expected to be present at Royal Rumble, with reports indicating that he could return to TV programming "very soon."

Brock Lesnar has a great track record in the Royal Rumble. He won the 30-man event in 2003 as well as in 2022. He holds the record for the most eliminations in a single edition of Royal Rumble with 13 eliminations, doing so in 2020.

A fan account posted a possible scenario of Brock winning the 2024 rumble.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the same, fans on social media were divided in their opinion of the 46-year-old doing the three-peat. Stone Cold Steve Austin is the only wrestler to have won Royal Rumble thrice.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans will know whether Brock does return and go on to win the rumble this year in only a matter couple of weeks.

Veteran believes Brock Lesnar should lose to Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 40

Gunther has established himself as one of the most dominant champions in recent WWE history. The Ring General has held the Intercontinental Championship for nearly 600 days and shows no signs of slowing down.

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan expressed his desire to watch Gunther take on Brock Lesnar at the Showcase of the Immortals.

"[Gunther] that's a great one [opponent for Brock Lesnar]. And Gunther needs to beat him. But I wanna see Brock's reaction to his chops. I really do wanna watch that. Because Brock, he gets it. He will be very reactionary. Even though he knows he's in a worked environment, I really wanna see how he reacts to the chops. [You don't see him saying, 'That's not gonna work for me, brother.'] Maybe. But I just wanna see what happens if Gunther pushes it out there, what happens," Morgan said. [42:43 - 43:11]

Expand Tweet

The duo came face-to-face at last year's Royal Rumble which was enough to get the fans excited for a potential showdown between them. Gunther has also stated multiple times that he would like to lock horns with the 7-time WWE Champion. A showdown at WrestleMania 40 would be electric and one for the ages.

The Ring General will be entering this year's marquee battle royal and would be hoping to one-up his last year's performance. Brock eliminating the Austrian star could be the perfect way to build up their rivalry.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here