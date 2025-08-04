Brock Lesnar to join top WWE faction in a massive twist after his SummerSlam return? Potential explored

SummerSlam 2025 is officially in the history books, and the WWE Universe is yet to recover from the shocking moments the promotion delivered. The show featured the massive return of Brock Lesnar after a two-year hiatus.
Cody Rodes squared off against John Cena under Street Fight rules in the main event of SummerSlam Night Two for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After an intense battle between the two, The American Nightmare finally secured a pinfall victory over Cena and regained the gold.
After sharing a moment with Cena, Rhodes left the ring to allow The Cenation Leader to receive the love from the crowd. The Beast Incarnate then made a surprising comeback to the company and attacked The Franchise Player. With fans wondering what's next for Lesnar now that he's returned to the promotion, the veteran might join Seth Rollins' faction on RAW in a massive twist, thanks to a potential reunion with Paul Heyman. It's worth noting that the Hall of Famer shares a rich history with Lesnar in the promotion as the latter's former advocate.
The Oracle might talk to Brock about a reunion on RAW and possibly convince him to join Rollins' group. If this happens, The Beast Incarnate could betray the stable later and go after The Visionary's World Heavyweight Title.
While this angle might sound promising, it is speculative, and Brock Lesnar's status isn't confirmed yet as of this writing.
Brock Lesnar to challenge John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris?
John Cena failed to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. Things didn't end there, as he was also at the receiving end of a massive F5 from Brock Lesnar upon the latter's return.
As a result of this attack, there is a possibility that the veterans might reignite their feud in the coming weeks. If this happens, The Beast Incarnate could challenge Cena to a match at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.
The Franchise Player shares a great history with Lesnar in the Stamford-based promotion, and they have had several memorable encounters over the years. The two battling it out at Clash in Paris would immediately make it a must-see premium live event.
That said, the above scenario is hypothetical, and nothing is confirmed yet.
