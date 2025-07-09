Brock Lesnar to make his comeback as a face and dethrone top WWE champion at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

The WWE Universe is waiting for the return of Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has been absent from the company since SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in a singles match.

Now, it's been almost two years since Brock made any appearance in the Sports entertainment juggernaut. As we are moving toward SummerSlam 2025, there is a prospect of Brock making his WWE return. Upon his comeback, he could dethrone top WWE champion Gunther. Currently, the World Heavyweight Championship is on the shoulders of the Ring General, and he is set to defend the gold against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Imperium Leader is expected to retain the championship, as this will serve as the final match of the Hall of Famer. It eventually means that Gunther could be moving forward as world champion for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

When Brock Lesnar was part of the programming, WWE had hinted at a match between Gunther and Lesnar, but it never materialized. This year, SummerSlam will be a two-night premium live event. It will be live on August 2 & August 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Considering that Triple H and the company are making SummerSlam bigger than the previous year, a match between these two stars could be a fitting choice. If this unfolds, the Beast Incarnate might finally dethrone the Ring General and become the World Champion once again in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, it's important to note that this could only unfold if Brock Lesnar gets clearance from WWE's legal team before SummerSlam. Reports have already disclosed that the company may consider bringing back the Beast only after the legal team clears him.

WWE recently mentioned Brock Lesnar ahead of SummerSlam

References to Brock Lesnar are common on WWE television. We have seen superstars using the Beast Incarnate name, either directly or indirectly, in his absence. Meanwhile, the company has recently mentioned the veteran on their official YouTube channel again.

This was done when they uploaded the full match of Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam 2023. The mention of the Suplex City Owner has once again sparked interest among fans about the potential return of the former Royal Rumble winner.

The Triple H-led creative regime has also marked the Brock vs Cody showdown as the 25th greatest match in SummerSlam history.

