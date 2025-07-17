Brock Lesnar to make his WWE return as a babyface and destroy the “Next Big Thing” on RAW? Possibility explored

Since SummerSlam 2023, Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE. Despite this long hiatus, the name of the Beast remains one of the biggest in the history of the Sports entertainment juggernaut. As we are inching toward SummerSlam 2025, fans are once again expecting Lesnar to make his comeback to WWE with a new theory.

In a potential scenario, Brock Lesnar might make his return as a babyface star and could destroy the 'Next Big Thing' Bron Breakker. On WWE RAW this week, Paul Heyman touted Breakker as the "Next Big Thing." This was the name given to the Beast Incarnate when he started establishing his dominance in the squared circle.

With the name reference dropped on RAW, this could lead to Lesnar finally making his return after almost two years. The Suplex City owner might return to the red brand and launch an attack on the Dog of WWE. This would then ignite a full-fledged feud between Bron and Brock, a feud which many fans indeed wanted to witness. This rivalry will not be a great returning match for the Beast, but it will also help the company to elevate Breakker's status.

Having a feud with Lesnar could help the company to put the former NXT Champion in the main-event scenario sooner than expected. The chances of this match are also realistic considering the moment Brock shared with Cody Rhodes in his last match.

That moment of the torch passing to the American Nightmare eventually turns him into a babyface. Currently, the 27-year-old star is a villainous star on the red brand. This makes it a perfect combination of hero vs villain storyline, which is also the traditional pattern of the Stamford-based promotion to set up major feuds.

Everything depends on the status of Brock Lesnar within the company. Reports have previously disclosed that he can only make his return after obtaining legal clearance from the legal team of World Wrestling Entertainment.

WWE recently mentioned Brock Lesnar

On the road to SummerSlam 2025, WWE has been uploading videos to their official YouTube channel, ranking the 25 greatest SummerSlam matches ever. In this, the company has mentioned the Beast Incarnate in a major way.

There are four of Lesnar's matches in this top 25 list. It all starts with Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar being ranked at No. 25. Furthermore, Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins is ranked at No. 22. This is followed by Brock vs. The Undertaker at No. 19 and Roman vs. The Beast Incarnate at No. 15.

After this, fans of the veteran marked him as Mr. SummerSlam and highlighted his importance at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

