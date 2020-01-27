Brock Lesnar matches incredible Royal Rumble record

Brock Lesnar entered the Royal Rumble at #1 and what a stunning performance it was from him. The WWE Champion was ruthless and eliminated 13 other entrants who came after him.

In the process, he matched the record for the most number of eliminations in a single rumble. The record is now shared with Braun Strowman, who also eliminated 13 men in the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

Lesnar eliminated Elias, Erick Rowan, Robert Roode, John Morrison, Kofi Kingston, Rey Mysterio, Big E, Cesaro, Sheldon Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, MVP, Keith Lee and Braun Strowman in the Rumble.

The WWE Champion, however, could not survive the whole Rumble and win it. He was eliminated by Drew McIntyre after a low blow by Ricochet from behind. The Scottish Psychopath went on to win the Rumble and is now very likely to face Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 this April.

.@WWE Champions in the #RoyalRumble Match:



- 1989: Randy Savage entered as the 15th entry. He was eliminated by Hulk Hogan.

- 1990: @HulkHogan won the #RoyalRumble as the 25th entry.

- 2016: @WWERomanReigns entered #1 and finished in 3rd place.

- 2020: @BrockLesnar is entry #1. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) January 27, 2020

He is also the 4th WWE Champion to enter the Royal Rumble match in WWE history. Randy Savage did it back in 1989, Hulk Hogan in the following year and then Roman Reigns in 2016. Only Brock and Reigns have entered at #1 but neither of them managed to survive the entire match.