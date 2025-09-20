Brock Lesnar may fight Roman Reigns once again in WWE after what happened on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have a storied history in WWE, where the two superstars have battled each other numerous times. Their last encounter came at SummerSlam 2022, following which they went their separate ways. However, it looks like fate could once again pit them against each other as Lesnar and Reigns may cross paths very soon.

Ad

The speculation arose after what happened this week on SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate confronted Paul Heyman backstage on the blue brand and proposed that they should talk. It looked like he wanted some favor from his former advocate. Meanwhile, Heyman was seen smirking as if he had found an opportunity to capitalize on.

There is a good possibility that the two could agree to a pact that could mutually benefit them. Brock Lesnar is expected to go after the world title sooner or later. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman is currently managing Seth Rollins' faction on RAW, ensuring that The Vision remains at the top. However, he is well aware of the threat that is looming over the faction.

Ad

Trending

The Wiseman knows that Roman Reigns will return soon, looking for revenge from The Vision, ultimately trying to get to Seth Rollins. Therefore, Heyman could sign a pact with Lesnar, asking The Beast Incarnate to take care of his old rival, Reigns, when the latter comes to destroy Rollins' faction. In return, Paul will get him a world title match using his backstage politics.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

This could ultimately pit Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns, as he would be bound by his potential pact to protect The Vision. As a result, it could once again reopen the chapter of one of the greatest rivalries in WWE. However, Reigns and Lesnar's stories would be completely different this time, with one hungry for revenge and the other bound by a pact.

Ad

The two superstars could face each other in a blockbuster match, adding another chapter in their iconic rivalry. Brock Lesnar could turn out to be the biggest hurdle in the OTC's path before the latter gets to Seth Rollins. However, this is currently nothing more than a hypothesis following Heyman and Lesnar's interaction on SmackDown.

Ad

Brock Lesnar may remain a heel in his current run in WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of the most ruthless and destructive superstars in WWE's history, having earned that reputation as a heel. During his previous run, which spanned from 2021 to 2023, the former Universal Champion showed his versatility, working as a babyface, tweener, and heel.

He has given several hilarious segments in feuds and storylines during that period in WWE. However, things may remain one-dimensional this time as Lesnar might remain a heel in his current run. Ever since he returned at SummerSlam this year, The Beast Incarnate has been showing shades of his older version.

Ad

His recent actions and demeanor transported fans back to the 2012-2021 period, when Brock Lesnar used to be a dominant heel. It wouldn't be wrong to say that he had somewhat lost that dominant aura in recent years. However, WWE seems to be hellbent on reviving the old Lesnar that fans knew back in the day.

Therefore, it is quite unlikely that the 48-year-old will turn babyface anytime soon. He is expected to work as a ruthless heel in his current run with WWE. However, it is just speculation at the moment, and only time will tell what happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.