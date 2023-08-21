Brock Lesnar to put over 9-time champion at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

It may not be long before we see Brock Lesnar hang up his boots and ride off into the sunset to live his cowboy-farmer life. However, before he walks away from the squared circle, there are still a few things the WWE Universe is waiting for him to do.

While there are quite a few names that The Beast can battle following the end of his rivalry with Cody Rhodes, the WWE Universe has been wanting the revival of an older feud that ended abruptly. At Elimination Chamber, WWE ended Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s rivalry without a proper closure. Following that, the promotion booked Omos against The Beast for WrestleMania 39, while many were expecting his opponent to be The All Mighty.

Considering WrestleMania 40 is in April 2024, the Stamford-based promotion has another chance to bring Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley to fruition. Since their match at Elimination Chamber ended with a DQ , due to The Beast performing a Low Blow on The All Mighty, fans are hoping for a re-match that ends with an acceptable victory.

Since The Beast is closer to retirement than The All Mighty, WWE could use Lesnar to put over Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 40. Undoubtedly, The Beast doesn’t need to win to establish his dominance with the WWE Universe. Whether he's a heel or a babyface, Lesnar has the fans’ and the locker room’s admiration. If he puts over Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 40, it can establish The All Mighty’s dominance over Titanland.

Interestingly, The Beast is a free agent, while Bobby Lashley is drafted to SmackDown. Given that The Beast just finished a rivalry on RAW, it could be time for him to grace SmackDown with his presence!

Brock Lesnar’s schedule is being kept tight

Following SummerSlam 2023, The Beast isn’t expected to appear at any live shows until The Road to WrestleMania. WWE has already advertised Brock Lesnar for the event in their initial poster.

As per reports, only a handful of individuals in WWE are aware of the multi-time champion’s schedule, such as Bruce Prichard, Paul Heyman, Triple H, Vince McMahon and Nick Khan, among others. Even the writers' team aren’t aware of his exact schedule, which may sometimes come as much as a surprise for the team as it is for the fans when he shows up.

