Brock Lesnar to return; attack 4 WWE stars to set up retirement match at WrestleMania 41? Potential explored

Brock Lesnar has not appeared in WWE since the 2023 SummerSlam premium live event. The future of the Beast Incarnate remains uncertain in the Stamford-based promotion, and there has been no confirmation about his next steps. However, Triple H has a major opportunity to bring Lesnar back as we approach WrestleMania 41.

This could happen with Brock returning by attacking The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown. Such a move could escalate into a high-stakes retirement match for Lesnar, where he locks horns with Uncle Howdy. WWE has already confirmed that the sinister faction is now part of SmackDown, but they have yet to make their official debut.

Reports suggest that one of the members of the Wyatt Sicks is sidelined, which could explain the delay in their debut on the blue brand. So, when Uncle Howdy and his faction finally make their SmackDown appearance, Brock Lesnar could make his return shortly. This could happen after the Royal Rumble 2025 PLE, during a segment involving the group on the blue brand.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

The arena would erupt as Lesnar’s music hits, returning under Triple H's leadership. He could then proceed to destroy all the members of the Wyatt Sicks, prompting Uncle Howdy to challenge him to a singles match at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. This match could also be a retirement bout for Lesnar, especially given the recent controversies surrounding him.

Moreover, a storyline like this would elevate the status of The Wyatt Sicks and solidify the stardom of the masked leader, Uncle Howdy. Ultimately, it remains to be seen how this storyline will develop leading up to WrestleMania 41 and whether fans will witness Brock Lesnar's surprise return.

Has Brock Lesnar ever clashed with The Wyatt Family in the past?

Uncle Howdy’s origins are rooted in the legacy of the late great Bray Wyatt, a central figure in the Wyatt Family. Many may be surprised that Brock Lesnar has previously feuded with the family.

The tension between Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar began with a memorable face-to-face confrontation in 2016, just before the Royal Rumble premium live event. Later, during the 2016 Men's Royal Rumble match, The Wyatt Family and The Beast Incarnate squabbled once again.

This rivalry culminated in a handicap match at WWE Roadblock 2016, in which Lesnar dominantly destroyed both the late Bray Wyatt and the late Luke Harper.

However, once it was revealed that Lesnar had rejected the idea of a match against the Eater of Worlds. He reportedly felt that Wyatt was not the right opponent for his character.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback