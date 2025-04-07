Brock Lesnar to return & face 16-time WWE champion in 'End of an Era' match at SummerSlam? Potential explored

Brock Lesnar was last seen in WWE at the 2023 SummerSlam, where he lost in a trilogy bout against Cody Rhodes. Since then, the Beast Incarnate has not been back in the company, and he rarely makes any public appearances. He lives a low-profile life alongside his wife and kids.

Fans eagerly await the return of the former WWE champion to the Stamford-based promotion. However, due to his name being alluded to in Vince McMahon’s Janel Grant case, the company froze his contract and prevented him from making an appearance. Reportedly, Lesnar was scheduled to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, and the company also had plans to book him against Dominik Mysterio and Gunther.

In the realm of possibilities, Brock Lesnar could return to the wrestling juggernaut this year to face 16-time WWE Champion and his arch-rival John Cena at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. The Franchise Player is currently on his retirement tour. He turned heel at Elimination Chamber and is set to lock horns against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the undisputed title.

Many feel John Cena will create history by becoming the 17th-time WWE Champion and beating Cody Rhodes at Mania. If that happens and Cena becomes the champion, Brock Lesnar could return to avenge Rhodes’s loss, as The Beast Incarnate passed the torch in The American Nightmare’s hand before leaving at SummerSlam.

WWE could advertise the mega-match between arch-rivals as an “End of an Era 2” match. The first end of an era is in the books as one of the greatest wrestling matches of all time, which took place between the Attitude era icons, Triple H and Undertaker, with Shawn Michaels as the Special Guest Referee.

Both Brock Lesnar and Cena had major impacts on each other’s careers. They also represented the Ruthless Aggression era and, with the super bout, could immortalize the era. A match between these two at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event would be a massive box office hit.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this moment, and nothing is confirmed.

A former WWE star stated that Brock Lesnar has no purpose to return to the ring

Speaking on his Story Time podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell said that while talking about Brock Lesnar’s return to the Stamford-based promotion, the former Universal Champion has no purpose in returning if he gets paid sitting at home.

“I think they're going to try to ease him in slowly if he comes back, and who knows, he may not even want to come back. He may still be getting paid for all we know. So if he's getting paid, what would be the purpose of him coming back anyway," Mantell said.

With John Cena turning heel and all the buzz around Brock Lesnar, it will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team books a mega-match between the megastars this year.

