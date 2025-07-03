  • home icon
Brock Lesnar to return as face to destroy three WWE stars at Saturday Night's Main Event? Exploring the possibility 

By Ankit Singh
Published Jul 03, 2025 03:12 GMT
Brock Lesnar is a former 10-time WWE World Champion
Brock Lesnar is a former 10-time WWE World Champion [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel[

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE since the 2023 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The Beast Incarnate is one of the company’s biggest draws and main eventers. Interestingly, there is a chance that the WWE Universe could see his return at Saturday Night’s Main Event and crush Seth Rollins and his alliance.

The Visionary will face LA Knight at SNME following the latter’s attack on Rollins on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. The Megastar returned to active programming after missing a week owing to the beatdown he received from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed ahead of Night of Champions.

The circumstances won’t be favorable for the former two-time United States Champion in Atlanta, Georgia, as well. Seth Rollins can easily summon his henchmen to subdue LA Knight and put him out of commission once again. Even if CM Punk tries to aid him, The Visionary’s alliance would still have the numbers advantage. However, a returning Brock Lesnar could solve this issue and do more than just even the numbers.

Lesnar and Seth Rollins already share a historic rivalry. The Architect won both his Universal Championships by slaying The Beast Incarnate, with one of his wins coming at SummerSlam 2019 with the other coming at WrestleMania 35. Moreover, The Visionary also won his first-ever WWE world title by gatecrashing Brock Lesnar’s match against Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Cashing in his Money in the Bank contract back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, Seth Rollins pulled off the ‘Heist of the Century.’ Now, The Revolutionary has the MITB briefcase in his hands one more time, and Brock Lesnar could ensure that Rollins doesn’t get the chance to get away with another heist.

Thus, he could start a feud against him by attacking him and his crew at SNME. While this is a possibility, all of this is speculation so far. It should also be noted that Brock Lesnar is still awaiting legal clearance and won’t be able to work with WWE till he gets the green light.

Brock Lesnar spotted with a Herculean look amid WWE hiatus

Brock Lesnar was recently spotted in a gym with one of his fans. The Beast Incarnate was seen sporting a beard as well as long hair in a picture that went viral on social media.

The former 10-time WWE world champ had a Metallica t-shirt on, but fans could still see his Herculean physique and build, an impressive feat despite not being an active combatant in either pro wrestling or mixed martial arts currently.

The 47-year-old was also spotted by fans in a steakhouse in Austin, Texas. When some curious fans asked him when they would be able to see him wrestle again, Lesnar kept it brief and stated, “We’ll see.”

If The Beast Incarnate does return at SNME, he could face Seth Rollins at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE. This would mark exactly seven years since The Visionary had taken the Universal Title off Lesnar.

It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in the future for the WWE legend.

bell-icon Manage notifications