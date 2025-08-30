Brock Lesnar to return to face John Cena & form an alliance with former WWE champion? Potential explored

Brock Lesnar's next WWE match is anticipated to take place at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. Since destroying John Cena at SummerSlam 2025, the Beast has yet to make an appearance. Amid this, the Franchise Player is set to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025 in a singles bout.

All this development raises the chances of Brock Lesnar making his return at the France PLE and forming a temporary alliance with the Maverick ahead of Lesnar vs. Cena. There are already speculations of the Beast Incarnate making his return at Clash in Paris and potentially launching another attack on the 17-time world champion.

So, if Brock made his arrival during Cena vs Logan Paul bout, then the distraction of the Beast will allow the YouTuber to score a massive victory over the Cenation Leader. This assist from Lesnar could further lead to a temporary loose alliance between Logan and Brock, where the former United States Champion may now help the Suplex City Mayor to overpower John Cena

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE title are both currently scheduled for WrestlePalooza - WON

A storyline angle between Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar could prove to be a great scenario for the Maverick. This would allow the Triple H creative regime to bring more spotlight to Logan with a main-event level storyline.

Cena vs. Lesnar has always been a money-making feud for the Stamford-based promotion. Their final match will indeed generate buzz among the WWE Universe. Considering this, Logan and Brock's interim association could prove to be beneficial for the YouTube Sensation.

Brock Lesnar already has a major challenger waiting after John Cena in WWE

Brock Lesnar has a heated history with many WWE stars, but it seems that Drew McIntyre is already waiting for the Beast after his feud with John Cena. In a recent interview on Adam's Apple, McIntyre discussed the forthcoming rivalry between Lesnar and Cena, marking it as a big one for the company.

He further talked about his history with Lesnar and how he defeated Brock to become the World Champion at WrestleMania 36. This is why he is sure about Lesnar's intention of facing him again, and the Scottish Warrior is ready for this rematch as soon as he becomes the world champion.

"I don't know. I know him and Cena, when it happens, it's going to be a big one. I know he wants to get even with Drew McIntyre since I beat him for my first world title at WrestleMania. So, uh, who knows, he may be chasing down Drew McIntyre next, and I welcome the Beast when I'm champion, if he wants to challenge me for the title," McIntyre said

So it seems that following Brock Lesnar's rivalry with John Cena, we may witness Lesnar vs. McIntyre again in the company.

