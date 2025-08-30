Brock Lesnar's future in WWE after John Cena addressed, as star issues a major championship challenge

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE, and he is expected to face John Cena in the near future. However, another star has welcomed the Beast back to WWE and even issued him a challenge, once he is done with Cena.

Drew McIntyre was interviewed on Adam's Apple, where he talked about a variety of topics, including Brock Lesnar. He spoke about the star's arrival and whether he felt that the Beast was back to stay or not. Lesnar's return has left some questions for everyone else, with fans wondering whether Brock would only wrestle John Cena and leave or not.

McIntyre was asked that question and said that he was not sure. However, he claimed that when John Cena and Lesnar face each other, it will be a big match. He went on to say that he knew Lesnar wanted to face him to get even with the fact that McIntyre had defeated him to become a world champion for the first time. He issued a championship challenge, saying that he was ready for the Beast to face him after he became the champion.

"I don't know. I know him and Cena, when it happens, it's going to be a big one. I know he wants to get even with Drew McIntyre since I beat him for my first world title at WrestleMania. So, uh, who knows, he may be chasing down Drew McIntyre next, and I welcome the Beast when I'm champion, if he wants to challenge me for the title."

For Drew McIntyre to defend the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, he has to win it from Cody Rhodes

If Drew McIntyre is to defend the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, he has to defeat Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is currently the champion after having defeated John Cena for it earlier.

Now, Rhodes has reason to celebrate, having welcomed his second child with Brandi Rhodes recently. When he comes back, though, Drew McIntyre will be focusing on him.

