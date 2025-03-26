  • home icon
  • Brock Lesnar to return as heel and destroy three top WWE Superstars at WrestleMania 41? Potential twist explored

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Mar 26, 2025 01:00 GMT
Brock Lesnar might return to WWE at WrestleMania 41 [Image Credits: WWE.com]
The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023, and the WWE Universe has been awaiting the legend's return for quite some time now. Triple H has already stated that it was just a matter of time before Lesnar returned to the squared circle, which had raised hopes of a return among fans.

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman could bring Lesnar back and the latter could end up attacking Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. Lesnar already has history with all three stars, and a Triple Threat match between them has already been made official at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

In an interesting twist, Heyman could be made the center of the Triple Threat storyline, with all three stars vying for his services as their manager. Heyman is currently Roman Reigns' Wiseman, but there have been hints of the Hall of Famer returning to his former client CM Punk, who has been teasing using the favour that Paul owes him.

Further, Seth Rollins could also try lure Heyman away from Reigns and Punk, which could eventually make the Hall of Famer frustrated. A frustrated Heyman could then bring out his former client Brock Lesnar to unleash an attack on all three stars before he officially leaves the Island of Relevancy and gets back with The Beast Incarnate and his conquering ways.

Brock Lesnar addressed a potential return to WWE recently

While there is a lot of uncertainity over when Brock Lesnar would make his return to WWE TV, the latter finally broke silence on his absence and a potential return with a two-word message. Speaking to a News Correspondent from Ringside News, Lesnar stated, "We'll see" when asked about a potential return to the Stamford-based company.

It is still not clear how things would turn out for Brock and his legal issues before the star could be brought back to TV, but it is clear that the legend would instantly capture all attention if he manages to make his comeback at WrestleMania 41. Time will tell what WWE has in store for Lesnar on TV if he returns to the company.

Edited by Harish Raj S
