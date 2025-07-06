Brock Lesnar to return after nearly 2 years, Seth Rollins to retire WWE icon? 4 finishes for Gunther vs. Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set to wrestle his final match in WWE against one of the most dangerous names in the industry today, Gunther. The Ring General is currently the World Heavyweight Champion. He was confronted by Da Man a few weeks ago on RAW, which led to a singles match being booked for Saturday Night’s Main Event XL.

Ad

The TV special is set to emanate from Goldberg’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, which makes his final match much more special. While there is a lot of hype surrounding the contest, fans have been debating over what could happen during the final moments of the showdown. Let’s check out four potential endings for the World Heavyweight Title match at SNME.

#4. Gunther makes Goldberg pass out

Ad

Trending

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Ad

The WWE Universe has been confused over whether the company would like to let a retiring star win. With Goldberg planning to hang up his wrestling boots, letting him win the title and crowning a new champion after he heads back home makes no sense.

WWE could use the opportunity to enhance the future of the industry by letting Gunther make Goldberg pass out in the sleeper hold. This would restore The Ring General's credibility after his shocking loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania.

Ad

#3. Goldberg squashes Gunther

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been known to do things that are least expected. That could be the case this time around as well. Since the legend managed to defeat a powerhouse like Brock Lesnar in no time at Survivor Series 2016, he can do the unthinkable again and end up with a massive victory to make headlines.

The legend could squash Gunther and retire as the World Heavyweight Champion. This could be a perfect way to move the story forward and show the downfall of Gunther before his eventual rise.

Ad

#2. Seth Rollins cashes in his Money in the Bank contract after Goldberg beats Gunther

Seth Rollins has a free pass to shock the world anytime he wants, and Saturday Night’s Main Event could be the show where he chooses to execute his plan. Mr. Money in the Bank could arrive with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to unleash an attack on Goldberg and Gunther after the legend defeats the Austrian.

Ad

Rollins could cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Goldberg and officially retire him by capturing the world title. This could lead to a feud between The Visionary and The Ring General for the gold heading into SummerSlam.

#1. WWE legend Brock Lesnar costs Gunther

Ad

A potential dream match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther has been discussed online by fans for months now. It could finally happen after Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Beast Incarnate could shock the world with his comeback in Atlanta after two years, costing Gunther the World Heavyweight Championship. Lesnar last appeared on TV at SummerSlam in August 2023.

The former UFC fighter's return could finally set up a massive feud between him and Gunther. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!