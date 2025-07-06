Brock Lesnar to return after nearly 2 years, Seth Rollins to retire WWE icon? 4 finishes for Gunther vs. Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set to wrestle his final match in WWE against one of the most dangerous names in the industry today, Gunther. The Ring General is currently the World Heavyweight Champion. He was confronted by Da Man a few weeks ago on RAW, which led to a singles match being booked for Saturday Night’s Main Event XL.
The TV special is set to emanate from Goldberg’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, which makes his final match much more special. While there is a lot of hype surrounding the contest, fans have been debating over what could happen during the final moments of the showdown. Let’s check out four potential endings for the World Heavyweight Title match at SNME.
#4. Gunther makes Goldberg pass out
The WWE Universe has been confused over whether the company would like to let a retiring star win. With Goldberg planning to hang up his wrestling boots, letting him win the title and crowning a new champion after he heads back home makes no sense.
WWE could use the opportunity to enhance the future of the industry by letting Gunther make Goldberg pass out in the sleeper hold. This would restore The Ring General's credibility after his shocking loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania.
#3. Goldberg squashes Gunther
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been known to do things that are least expected. That could be the case this time around as well. Since the legend managed to defeat a powerhouse like Brock Lesnar in no time at Survivor Series 2016, he can do the unthinkable again and end up with a massive victory to make headlines.
The legend could squash Gunther and retire as the World Heavyweight Champion. This could be a perfect way to move the story forward and show the downfall of Gunther before his eventual rise.
#2. Seth Rollins cashes in his Money in the Bank contract after Goldberg beats Gunther
Seth Rollins has a free pass to shock the world anytime he wants, and Saturday Night’s Main Event could be the show where he chooses to execute his plan. Mr. Money in the Bank could arrive with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to unleash an attack on Goldberg and Gunther after the legend defeats the Austrian.
Rollins could cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Goldberg and officially retire him by capturing the world title. This could lead to a feud between The Visionary and The Ring General for the gold heading into SummerSlam.
#1. WWE legend Brock Lesnar costs Gunther
A potential dream match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther has been discussed online by fans for months now. It could finally happen after Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Beast Incarnate could shock the world with his comeback in Atlanta after two years, costing Gunther the World Heavyweight Championship. Lesnar last appeared on TV at SummerSlam in August 2023.
The former UFC fighter's return could finally set up a massive feud between him and Gunther. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.
