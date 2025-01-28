Brock Lesnar to return at Royal Rumble to eliminate former WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Exploring the potential

Brock Lesnar will always remain one of the dominant stars in WWE history. Whenever The Beast is referenced on television, fans instantly start speculating about his potential return. Drew McIntyre mentioned Lesnar on this week’s episode of RAW during his verbal altercation with Paul Heyman.

During the promo segment on RAW, The Scottish Warrior brought up his victory in the 2020 Royal Rumble and how he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE Championship. This could lead to Brock Lesnar's return at Royal Rumble 2025 to eliminate Drew McIntyre from the traditional over-the-top-rope match.

In his promo, McIntyre also discussed Heyman’s past role as Lesnar’s advocate, further fueling rumors of the veteran's comeback. The former World Heavyweight Champion's repeated references to The Beast could be WWE's way of reigniting the rivalry between the two stars.

Both stars have a history of eliminating each other in past Royal Rumble matches. Hence, it would make sense for WWE to bring Brock Lesnar back on February 1, 2025. The last time Lesnar competed in World Wrestling Entertainment was at SummerSlam 2023, where Cody Rhodes defeated him.

A surprise return by Lesnar in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble could deliver one of the most memorable moments of the match and leave fans buzzing in its aftermath.

Brock Lesnar was recently mentioned by WWE on the road to Royal Rumble 2025

Fans have noticed that WWE has been making significant references to Lesnar as we approach Royal Rumble 2025. The Stamford-based promotion has uploaded multiple videos of the iconic match, including a director’s cut of the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble. In both videos, Lesnar has been featured prominently.

Netflix UK & Ireland's X/Twitter account also promoted the upcoming Royal Rumble by sharing a clip from the 2020 Rumble, showcasing Drew McIntyre eliminating The Beast.

Earlier reports suggested that WWE continued to include Lesnar in its digital content due to his rich history with the company, which cannot be overlooked. Despite the references to Lesnar, there are reportedly no concrete discussions about his comeback under Triple H’s regime.

For now, it remains uncertain if The Beast Incarnate will make his anticipated return at Royal Rumble 2025.

