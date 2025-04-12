Brock Lesnar to return on top WWE champion’s request & beat legends? Exploring WrestleMania 41 Possibility

Former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE television since SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. However, The Beast Incarnate’s mention in any way still garners a massive reaction from fans. The latest episode of SmackDown saw glimpses of this when a rare mention was made about the 47-year-old superstar.

Cody Rhodes was the one who quoted Brock Lesnar’s name during his promo while directing shots at his WrestleMania opponent, John Cena. The American Nightmare expressed that he was going to tell Cena the same thing he told Brock and Roman, that when he is inside the squared circle, he doesn’t flinch but rather fights.

This name-dropping of the Beast Incarnate has sparked buzz amongst WWE fans, wondering whether the mention was a subtle hint at Lesnar’s comeback to the squared circle. In a shocking turn of events, Cody Rhodes could convince the 47-year-old star to return and help him beat John Cena and The Rock to even the odds.

The American Nightmare would need some backup to counter the powerful coalition of John Cena and The Rock. Brock Lesnar might just be the best man for the job. Rhodes earned Lesnar’s respect after their match at SummerSlam 2023, as The Beast Incarnate raised Cody’s hand in a rare passing-the-torch moment.

The angle suggested above might sound picture-perfect, but it is unlikely to happen, as the company froze Lesnar’s contract after the name was alluded to in Vince McMahon’s Janel Grant lawsuit, which is still in court. The return of The Beast Incarnate solely depends on the approval of WWE’s legal team.

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Brock Lesnar could return at WrestleMania 41

While speaking on his Busted Open Radio podcast, former Tag Team Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray stated that, although it's a long shot, former champion Brock Lesnar could return at The Show of Shows. Ray added that Lesnar would confront Paul Heyman, who will be cornering CM Punk at WrestleMania instead of Roman Reigns.

“You ever bet 100 bucks on a long shot in the Super Bowl? I'd put 100 bucks on [the return of] Brock Lesnar if I were you, It's a long shot, but it's worth the play," said Bully Ray. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

With WrestleMania 41 inching closer, it will be interesting to see whether the Triple H-led creative has some shocking comeback in store for the event.

