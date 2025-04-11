Brock Lesnar could finally show up at WrestleMania 41 and confront a WWE Hall of Famer, says legend

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV for close to two years now, and fans have been wondering if they'll ever get to see him back in action. However, the legendary Bully Ray feels that there was an outside chance that The Beast Incarnate could show up at WrestleMania 41 to confront Paul Heyman.
Lesnar last competed at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in a feud-ending match. Since then, his legal turmoils outside the promotion have kept him away from the spotlight. It was even recently claimed that Brock Lesnar had called it quits on his career, but that ultimately turned out to be a mere rumor.
However, as WrestleMania 41 is inching closer, there's been speculation of not just Lesnar but several big-star names possibly showing up at the event. Bully Ray discussed the same on the recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast.
Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE
Ray stated that though it was a long shot, he could see the former Universal Champion making a shocking appearance to confront Paul Heyman.
"You ever bet 100 bucks on a long shot in the Super Bowl? I'd put 100 bucks on [the return of] Brock Lesnar if I were you," he said. "It's a long shot, but it's worth the play," said Bully Ray. (H/T - WrestlingInc)
The Wiseman would be on CM Punk's side at WrestleMania 41, where the latter goes to war with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a three-way match.
Bill Apter also thinks Brock Lesnar could show up at WrestleMania 41
Not just Bully Ray, but veteran journalist Bill Apter also believes The Beast Incarnate could lurk out of the shadows and appear at WrestleMania 41. In a quote shared with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter explained that a surprise return by Lesnar at the April 19-20 show cannot be ruled out.
"It's hard for me to say if he will make a comeback. But again, there's always that possibility of a surprise with someone like Brock Lesnar."
There's still over a week to go before The Show of Shows, and only time will tell if WWE conjures up any plans to bring back Lesnar in any form.