Brock Lesnar returning at WrestleMania is a possibility after his look change, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 14, 2025 02:16 GMT
The star could return (Credit: WWE.com)
Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE for quite some time, but now, he's been spotted after a change in his look. A Hall of Famer believes that he could be returning.

International Professional Wrestling and NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apterdiscussedt Brock Lesnar's return. Recently, he made quite a change to his appearance in a picture where he was spotted with a fan. Compared to an earlier image, the star had cleaned up his beard and looked fitter and better than before. The star has been absent from WWE for quite some time, and with the controversy surrounding the Janel Grant lawsuit, fans have assumed that he won't be returning.

However, Triple H has kept the door open on a potential return for the star. When asked about what he thought about Lesnar returning, given his change in appearance, Bill Apter said that while it was not specific, it was highly possible that Lesnar would return as a surprise star.

"It's hard for me to say if he will make a comeback. But again, there's always that possibility of a surprise with someone like Brock Lesnar."
Fans will have to wait and see if the star returns to the ring, but there's always the chance of a surprise at WrestleMania.

Please credit Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Angana Roy
