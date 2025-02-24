Brock Lesnar to return to WWE after over 18 months and destroy major SmackDown star? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming for nearly 18 months. While there are reportedly no return plans for The Beast Incarnate, we will look at one of the possible ways the company could bring back the former Universal Champion.

Lesnar was last seen in action at SummerSlam 2023 when Cody Rhodes defeated him in their third match. The Beast Incarnate was reportedly slated to make his comeback at Royal Rumble 2024, but the plans were nixed after he was alluded to in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon. He has been kept on the sidelines since then, with the chances of his return getting slimmer every day.

A lot has changed in WWE in the last year and a half, with Cody Rhodes now the Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare also received an offer from The Rock on SmackDown as The Final Boss wants him to become his 'champion.'

While Cody is unlikely to turn heel and accept The Rock's offer, it could be an excellent opportunity to set up Brock Lesnar's return as the former Universal Champion could return as The Rock's guy and destroy Cody Rhodes to exact revenge for his previous losses.

Please note: This is just an opinion piece and the chances of Brock's return entirely depend upon him getting cleared by the company's legal team.

Brock Lesnar could be done with WWE after recent update

Brock Lesnar's absence from the squared circle was previously due to him being alluded to in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon. However, The Beast Incarnate was recently named in amended complaints against the 79-year-old which has further reduced the chances of his return to the company.

WWE also recently dropped the prices of his merch on their website, further hinting that the megastar could indeed be done with the company.

Brock Lesnar has been a star attraction for the global juggernaut in the last decade. With WrestleMania season almost upon us, many would be hoping to see The Beast Incarnate make his return. However, the situation looks bleak considering recent developments.

