Brock Lesnar to return to WWE at Backlash 2025 and help major star pick up a shocking win? Chances explored 

Backlash 2025 is just around the corner, and final speculations are circulating within the fandom. A popular prediction ahead of every premium live event is the possibility of Brock Lesnar's return, and it's no different this time!

The Beast Incarnate hasn't been seen on WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023, where Cody Rhodes defeated him in a rubber match. After that, he took a hiatus, and the company reportedly had plans to bring him back at the Royal Rumble. However, plans were halted when his name was mentioned in a lawsuit against Vince McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

However, Backlash 2025 seems to be a great premium live event to bring him back, especially since it has a match that can set up a blockbuster feud for him. At the PLE, Brock Lesnar can cost Gunther the victory against Pat McAfee, which results in The Ring General pursuing The Beast Incarnate as his next rival.

This allows McAfee to avenge Michael Cole and himself and ensures Gunther's credibility isn't hurt since it was a victory via interference. Furthermore, it can resume the creative plans of Lesnar and The Ring General's feud.

Lesnar and Gunther previously faced off during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. There were rumors of them facing off at WrestleMania 41, with The Ring General also expressing a desire to face the former UFC star.

Unfortunately, this is purely speculative. The only way WWE's creative team can bring back Brock Lesnar to the ring is when the company's legal team gives the nod. So far, there has been no news or updates on whether the wrestling juggernaut has received the green signal from the required teams.

Here is the final match card for Backlash 2025

Backlash 2025 is set to take place in St. Louis, and the only singles match without a championship on the line is Gunther vs. Pat McAfee.

Lyra Valkyria is placing the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Becky Lynch. Randy Orton is looking to win his 15th World Title by defeating John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Penta. And lastly, Jacob Fatu will put his United States Championship on the line against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest in a Fatal Four-Way match.

