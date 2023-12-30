Brock Lesnar to return at WWE Day 1 to settle unfinished business with 22-year veteran? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar is currently on hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. His last appearance in the company was at SummerSlam 2023, where he suffered a loss against Cody Rhodes. Despite the defeat, Lesnar shared an unexpected torch-passing moment with the American Nightmare.

As we approach Royal Rumble 2024, many speculate that Brock might make his return to the company. The WWE Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW, just a few days away, is seen as an ideal location for Lesnar's comeback. If this scenario unfolds, the former WWE Champion might target Drew McIntyre upon his return, as both still have unfinished business.

For those unfamiliar, Lesnar and the Scottish Warrior have a heated history. McIntyre defeated Lesnar cleanly at WrestleMania 36, dethroning Brock as Champion to claim his first-ever world title. This opportunity came after McIntyre emerged victorious in the Royal Rumble match in 2020, where he also eliminated Lesnar before winning it.

However, Lesnar sought revenge when he eliminated Drew from the 2022 Royal Rumble and emerged victorious. In terms of one-on-one competition, McIntyre seems to have an edge over Lesnar, which could be a potential reason for Brock's arrival at WWE Day 1.

This might result in him costing McIntyre his scheduled title match against Seth Rollins. Also, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, McIntyre once expressed his belief that Brock Lesnar would return in the future to even the odds in one-on-one competition.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see how events unfold at the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW and whether the Beast will make a triumphant return to the company on the road to Royal Rumble 2024.

Who is likely to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40

As of this writing, Brock Lesnar is prominently featured in the advertisements for next year's grand event, WrestleMania 40. The Beast Incarnate is also showcased on the promotional poster for the company's biggest spectacle.

Despite a plethora of enticing potential opponents, many believe that Lesnar might finally clash with Gunther in a title bout at WrestleMania 40. The confrontation between Brock Lesnar and the Ring General occurred during the traditional Royal Rumble match earlier this year, generating significant buzz among fans regarding a potential showdown in the future.

Furthermore, Gunther's dominant reign as Intercontinental Champion, coupled with victories over seasoned veterans such as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, positions him as a major force in the company. The prospect of Lesnar stepping up to dethrone the Imperium leader is gaining traction.

This potential scenario gains further credibility as the world title feuds are already stacked, with contenders like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes being considered for those championships. The stage seems set for an epic clash between Brock Lesnar and Gunther at WrestleMania 40.