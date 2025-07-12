Brock Lesnar to return to WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event? Analyzing Paul Heyman's blockbuster spoiler

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE for almost two years now. The Beast Incarnate was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion during SummerSlam 2023, where he competed in the third bout of his trilogy against Cody Rhodes. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Beast’s comeback. It appears the former Champion may immediately return at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025.

Lesnar was set to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, his name being mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit resulted in the sports entertainment juggernaut cancelling all plans for Lesnar, and he has been rarely mentioned on television lately.

In a shocking turn of events, Brock Lesnar could finally return to WWE at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 and join Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins’ heel faction. The Wiseman himself teased his former client’s comeback as he posted a picture of Lesnar with himself and mentioned it’s Brock’s birthday.

The former WWE champion could shock the world and return at SNME XL, destroy Goldberg after he wins the World Heavyweight Championship, beating Gunther, opening a way for Seth Rollins to cash in. This would mark a perfect end to Da Man’s career as his returning opponent was Lesnar, and Beast could play a vital role in the WCW legend’s retirement.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Moreover, it's worth noting that Lesnar could only return after he gets clearance from the company’s legal team.

WWE mentioned Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate often gets mentioned in the Stamford-based promotion with superstar name-dropping, using his signature moves, and more.

However, in recent WWE, Brock Lesnar has been highlighted more frequently by the Stamford-based promotion. The company has reloaded multiple Lesnar matches on its official YouTube channel, including against Cody Rhodes and the Undertaker. Many see it as a subtle tease for Lesnar's return.

With all the buzz attached to his name and now Paul Heyman's tease, it will be interesting to see when Brock Lesnar returns to the World Wrestling Entertainment.

