Brock Lesnar to return to WWE & set up a blockbuster SummerSlam match with 20-year veteran? Chances explored

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE since SummerSlam 2023, but he remains the talking point among wrestling fans throughout the year. Rumors and speculations continue to revolve around him regardless of his absence. Another speculation has been swirling that The Beast Incarnate may return to WWE to set up a blockbuster match against Gunther for this year's SummerSlam.

The Ring General, who is a 20-year wrestling veteran, is set to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW after Money in the Bank. Many believe that Lesnar may make a shocking return during this match to cost Gunther. This could eventually pave the way for the marquee match between the two powerhouses, something fans have been clamoring for for a long time.

WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam is the perfect stage to host such a blockbuster clash. However, the chances of it happening are very low. It is because Brock Lesnar is reportedly entangled in legal issues, and he hasn't received the green light from WWE's legal team. There have been no reports of him returning to the company anytime soon.

Besides, the star who is rumored to face Gunther at this year's SummerSlam is Goldberg. The WWE legend has unfinished business with The Ring General, and so he may return to clear some old dues. The 58-year-old is also slated to have his retirement match this summer, making SummerSlam very likely to be the stage where he hangs up his boots.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar's current status with WWE is obscure, and it does not look like he will come back anytime soon. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming months.

Brock Lesnar to never win any championship in WWE again?

Brock Lesnar is one of the most decorated stars in WWE's history, having won numerous championships in the past. There is currently no update about his return to the wrestling realm, but the door hasn't closed yet. That said, even if the 47-year-old comes back to the company at some point, he may never win a title again.

Lesnar has reached a status where he has accomplished almost everything. He has built a legacy of his own that positions him as one of the megastars in the Stamford-based promotion. There is absolutely no need for the former WWE Champion to win any title, given where he currently stands in the Stamford-based company.

Meanwhile, there is a wide pool of superstars currently waiting in the queue to win championships both in the top tier and the mid-card scene. Therefore, the company is unlikely to give Brock Lesnar another title run even if he returns to WWE for a final run.

However, The Beast Incarnate could be involved in some incredible feuds with stars such as Gunther, Bron Breakker, and others. But the big question remains: Will Lesnar ever come back? Only time will tell!

