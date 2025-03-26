Brock Lesnar to return to WWE, Tribal Chief to retire, New manager for The Rock? - 6 Things that could happen if Paul Heyman turns heel again

We are slowly moving towards WWE WrestleMania 41 and several storylines are taking major turns each week. One of the more prominent storylines is the Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk's Triple Threat feud where Paul Heyman is slowly becoming central to the story. The Second City Saint has already raised suspicion about the loyalty of The Wiseman towards the OTC, hinting that Roman may suffer a betrayal soon.

Ad

If this happens, then The Special Counsel could turn heel, considering that Roman is portraying a babyface character in the Stamford-based promotion. This article will discuss six things that could happen if Paul Heyman turns heel again in WWE.

#6. Roman Reigns may drop his Tribal Chief gimmick

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One of the first things that could happen if Heyman turns heel again is that the OTC could drop his Tribal Chief gimmick in WWE. This gimmick was majorly started in the company during the Pandemic era when Reigns and Heyman shockingly allied.

So if the Hall of Famer himself leaves Roman, then it's likely to be the end of The Tribal Chief gimmick of Reigns in WWE.

#5. The OTC might take a hiatus from WWE

Besides dropping The Tribal Chief gimmick, another thing that could happen with Reigns is that he might take a hiatus from WWE. This could be done to generate buzz for his comeback and eventually, a feud against Heyman and his latest client he is associated with.

Ad

A break will allow the company to create a compelling storyline for The Head of the Table to come back and give him a new gimmick after Heyman abandons him.

#4. CM Punk and Paul Heyman could finally reunite

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk has already hinted that Heyman is secretly working with him behind Reigns' back. This hints that if The Wiseman turns heel and betrays Reigns, he is very likely to join hands with The Second City Saint. We have seen various instances that indicate Heyman and Punk still have a good friendship.

So, it won't be a shock if The Voice of the Voiceless aligns with The Wiseman following his heel turn.

Ad

#3. Brock Lesnar could return as a heel to WWE

Brock Lesnar has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion for quite some time now and was last seen in SummerSlam 2023. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of The Beast Incarnate. However, if Heyman turns heel, it somewhat raises the possibility that whenever The Beast returns, he will be back as a villainous star.

Ad

A return of a heel Lesnar will allow WWE to open chances for a future reunion between Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. However, this storyline is entirely dependent on Brock getting cleared by WWE legal before any steps are taken.

#2. The Rock and John Cena might get a new manager

Ad

The Rock and John Cena formed a heel alliance at Elimination Chamber 2025. Now, The Franchise Player is set to clash against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Meanwhile, if Heyman turns heel he might probably join the heel alliance with Rock and Cena post-'Mania. This scenario could unfold when The Wiseman pulls a double turn off both Punk and Reigns at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Following 'Mania, The Special Counsel might shockingly disclose that he is now aligned with Rock and Cena as their newest manager to keep an eye on the happening when either star is away for their movie star duty. An angle like this will indeed make Cena's final run in the Stamford-based promotion even more memorable.

Ad

#1. Paul Heyman might reform Bloodline 2.0

The New Bloodline is already facing significant challenges and internal tensions within the faction. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa are seemingly not on the same page now and the chances of Bloodline 2.0 breakup are increasing with each passing week. However, if The Wiseman turns heel, he might decide to boot us The New Bloodline fresh by becoming their Special Counsel.

The rationale behind this move could be that Heyman needs someone to protect him after turning his heel and betraying the OTC. So, he might take advantage of The New Bloodline's strength in numbers for his protection and to tackle Reign's anger post leaving him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback