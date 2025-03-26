Brock Lesnar to return to WWE at WrestleMania 41 & align with his ex-rival in a huge twist? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar hasn’t been seen on WWE television since competing in a match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Fans eagerly await the return of The Beast Incarnate to the Stamford-based promotion, and the wait may end soon as Lesnar could return at WrestleMania 41 and align himself with his former rival.

John Cena shocked the world after he turned heel for the first time in over 20 years after winning the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. He launched an unexpected attack on Cody Rhodes after he rejected The Rock’s offer. Thus, Cena emerged as the perfect backup for The Final Boss.

The unexpected coalition of John Cena and The Rock is a massive roadblock for Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare needs backup to overcome the upcoming adversities. In a shocking turn of events, Brock Lesnar could finally return to WWE at WrestleMania 41.

Lesnar could immediately enter the ring and destroy everyone in his way, from The Rock to John Cena, to help his ex-rival and help him retain the Undisputed WWE Title at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Previously, after Cody Rhodes defeated Lesnar, in a rare moment, The Beast Incarnate raised Rhodes’ hand, marking a satisfying end to the feud and seemingly passing the torch to Rhodes. Meanwhile, Cena is back with intentions of taking control.

Lesnar might come back to teach John Cena a lesson. This would also lay the foundation for an “End of an Era” kind of match between Cena and Lesnar. The arch-rival seemingly has bad blood that needs to be settled inside a squared circle. Cena could have his revenge on Brock for attacking him upon his return at SummerSlam 2021.

That said, the angle proposed above is mere speculation at this point.

Former WWE champion discusses working a dangerous spot with Brock Lesnar in 2022

Brock Lesnar participated in the 2022 Elimination Chamber Match and won the WWE Championship, defeating five other contenders. The match featured a scary spot when The Beast Incarnate executed an F5 on Austin Theory from the top of the pod.

While speaking on The West Sport, the former United States champion revealed that his dangerous spot with Brock Lesnar could have ended his pro wrestling career.

"To be honest, there's nothing more dangerous in the WWE than the Elimination Chamber. And, I think I'm the perfect man to answer that question. If you take it back to my first Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship, I was one of the last competitors left in there. But, I was with Brock Lesnar and I got F5'd off the top of the Chamber. And, I could've nearly ended my career there,” Theory said.

With WrestleMania 41 looming, it will be interesting to see if Brock Lesnar finally returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

