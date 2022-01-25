5 most underappreciated qualities about Brock Lesnar

Current and 6-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is one of the strongest and most agile WWE superstars of all time. He is also one of the most dominant champions in combat sports history.

The Beast Incarnate is so good that a legend like John Cena has labeled him the greatest in-ring performer of all time.

"I can say with the utmost sincerity that I believe Brock Lesnar is best in-ring performer that I've seen and I know it's an opinion, and if you want a cool quote, here it is: I think he's the best in-ring performer of all time."- John Cena. h/t Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated

Despite all his achievements over a three-decade career, some fans feel Lesnar is not good for the business and cannot wait for the day he retires. They cite his part-time schedule, short matches, and very strong booking as detrimental to the future of the company.

However, there is more to him than meets the eye. The 44-year old possesses a lot of qualities that do not get the credit they deserve.

Here are five most underrated things about The Beast Incarnate

#5: Brock Lesnar is the last of a dying breed of special attractions

Lesnar has a resume like no other in combat sports and entertainment. He is the only person to hold the NCAA Division 1, UFC, and WWE Heavyweight championships.

He is the youngest ever WWE champion and headlined some of the biggest UFC pay-per-views of all time. We can begrudge him for his lengthy absences, but everyone can agree that he never outstays his welcome.

Many professional wrestling fans have come to take for granted the presence of this inimitable freak of nature.

The biggest draw in professional wrestling today, he does not get the credit he deserves and will be sorely missed once he retires.

