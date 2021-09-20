Brock Lesnar's book, 10 years on: 5 things we learned - Vince McMahon heat, why he envied Kane in WWE

Brock Lesnar’s book, Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, was released on May 24, 2011. At the time, The Beast Incarnate still competed in the UFC and he had not appeared in WWE for over seven years.

Written by Paul Heyman, Death Clutch tells the story of Lesnar’s upbringing and subsequent journey to WWE and UFC stardom. The book also focuses on the former UFC Heavyweight Champion’s marriage to Rena Lesnar (also known as Sable), as well as his battle with diverticulitis.

While Brock Lesnar has performed part-time for WWE since 2012, the eight-time WWE world champion did not have that privilege earlier in his career. From 2002 to 2004, The Next Big Thing worked a full-time schedule before he eventually decided he no longer wanted to live that lifestyle.

In his book, Lesnar opened up about his struggles on the road in WWE. He also commented on various superstars he worked with during his initial two-year WWE run, including Curt Hennig, Kane, and The Rock.

Now, 10 years after the book’s release, let’s take a look back at five interesting stories that Lesnar told about his time in WWE.

#5 Curt Hennig’s words of advice for Brock Lesnar

The Signature Spot @SignatureSpot Brock Lesnar on the advice he learned from Curt Hennig from his 2011 book, Death Clutch:



Curt Hennig (also known as Mr. Perfect) was one of Brock Lesnar’s closest friends in the wrestling business before he sadly passed away in 2003.

Hennig’s father, Larry “The Axe” Hennig, wrestled from 1956 to 1985. His son, Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel), worked for WWE between 2007 and 2020, and he has even trained with Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar's book included details about a key piece of advice that Curt gave him about when he should walk away from the wrestling industry.

“Curt’s dad smartened him up early about what the pro wrestling business had to offer, and the price you have to pay to achieve success in it. Curt taught me something that sticks with me to this day—in the wrestling business, you have to ‘Get in to get out!’” Lesnar said. [H/T Bloody Elbow]

When Brock Lesnar and Curt Hennig are mentioned in the same sentence, the words “Plane Ride from Hell” usually follow.

In May 2002, several WWE Superstars were reprimanded following a drunken flight home from a European tour. Hennig was fired by WWE after he instigated a fight with Lesnar on the plane.

Former WWE executive Jim Ross recently clarified on VICE’s "Dark Side of the Ring" that the incident was nothing more than “play-fighting.”

