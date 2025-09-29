Oba Femi lost the NXT Championship to Ricky Saints this past weekend at No Mercy, seemingly marking the end of his tenure with the developmental brand.

Ad

An NIL program graduate, Femi's run featured two long and dominant title reigns, first with the NXT North American Championship and then the NXT Championship.

With Femi's main roster debut imminent, fans have been speculating about how one of NXT's greatest prospects ever will make the transition and fare on RAW and SmackDown.

In this article, we shall make three predictions for Oba Femi on WWE's main roster.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

#4 Oba Femi will be a part of SmackDown

Oba Femi is very likely to be initially called up to Friday Night SmackDown, and not Monday Night RAW. The blue brand needs freshness, and would also be a better environment for Femi, considering how star-studded RAW is.

Ad

Trending

Over time, Femi would, of course, be drafted to RAW or SmackDown based on where WWE wants to fit him, but for now, SmackDown seems to be the much better fit. Friday nights need Femi, and Femi needs to be prominently showcased.

#3 Oba Femi will defeat Sami Zayn for the United States Championship

Ad

Working off the previous point, SmackDown as a show is lacking a lot, but Sami Zayn's arrival and United States Championship Open Challenges have been, perhaps, the best part of WWE TV over the past few weeks. It stands to reason that WWE would want Femi to debut with a bang.

Sami Zayn's open challenges would be the perfect setup for the same. Last year, Sami dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Bron Breakker after having defeated Gunther at WrestleMania. However, he did so after a win over Breakker.

Ad

WWE may go a slightly different route in this case, albeit applying the same concept, if Oba makes his SmackDown debut in an Open Challenge and beats Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship.

#2 Oba Femi will become World Champion in WWE

Much like Gunther, or Bron Breakker, or Drew McIntyre, Oba Femi has "future World Champion" written all over him. A lot of stars from NXT's black-and-gold era, truly the golden period in the brand's history, failed to make the impact anticipated on the main roster following stellar NXT runs. Reasons included drastic changes in presentation, the pandemic, favouritism, injuries, and more.

Ad

The Nigerian, however, is not expected to fall into this category. Yes, there is a change in regime in NXT and on the main roster, but Triple H and Shawn Michaels clearly work more aligned than Vince McMahon and Triple H did. And if McMahon were still at the helm, he'd probably be stoked to have someone like Oba Femi on his talent roster, too.

It may be a bit too early to predict Oba's future, but it would be plainly stupid to say he does not have World Champion potential. To build to that, however, a lot of time, patience, commitment, and work are required on the part of WWE's creative team.

Ad

#1 Oba Femi will retire Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE for what will likely be his final run, which means he has only a handful of matches left. While he reportedly has something "unforgettable" planned for WrestleMania 42, he probably has a couple of more years left competing in the squared circle, too.

Besides Bron Breakker and Gunther, if there is one man who sticks out as a potential Brock Lesnar opponent, it is now Oba Femi. And if there is one man who could benefit the most from handing Lesnar not just a decisive, but the ultimate loss of his career, it would be Oba Femi, too.

Gunther, after all, is already made; Bron Breakker will be quite soon. But Femi still has ways to go, given that he has not even made his main roster debut yet. This may be a bold prediction, but it is most certainly plausible and logical — Oba Femi will retire Brock Lesnar, possibly at a SummerSlam or WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!