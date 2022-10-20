Brock Lesnar's grand gesture for his fellow superstars when WWE RAW got canceled due to bad weather

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating figures in the history of WWE and pro wrestling in general. However, backstage stories regarding the superstar have suggested that he is completely the opposite behind the cameras.

The RAW show scheduled for January 26, 2015 in Hartford, Connecticut was canceled due to a snowstorm that hit the Northeast United States. Moments before the show aired at 8 p.m., a travel ban was issued for the area. The episode featured multiple backstage interviews of the superstars at WWE headquarters.

Five years later, Corey Graves recalled the bizarre episode and shared a touching moment courtesy of Lesnar. The commentator revealed on After the Bell that Brock Lesnar paid a bar to keep it open for people to make the most out of the situation.

Graves added that since he was at a different hotel that night, he and some members of The Shield went to a different establishment.

"The show was very interesting. They re-aired the Royal Rumble match from the night before [and aired] a few backstage interviews with Roman, Brock and many others, and allegedly, [the former] WWE Champion paid a significant amount of money to keep the bar wide open for everybody to make sure they made the best of a crazy situation. I, of course, stayed in a completely different hotel, but it led to me finding the only open establishment in the scenic Stamford, CT where myself and two-thirds of The Shield made sure that none of the beers at said establishment went unattended."

Former WWE Superstar shares interesting reason why he became friends with Brock Lesnar

Backstage stories further prove that The Beast Incarnate is completely different from his in-ring character.

Former WWE star Charlie Haas, best known for his time as a member of Team Angle and partner of Shelton Benjamin, shared that he became close with Brock Lesnar due to their mutual love of country music and fishing.

''So Brock and I got along great, man. Even when we were overseas, we would find the country bar and we’d be listening to country music, drinking beer, and that was it, man. We both like to fish, Brock’s a great guy, he’s a hell of a guy. As long as you like country music, you’re good to go.”

Brock Lesnar has proven time and time again that he can fight, especially during his time in the UFC. Still, it goes to show that most wrestlers are truly just playing a character.

