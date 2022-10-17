How did Charlie Haas and Brock Lesnar become close in WWE?

Charlie Haas and Brock Lesnar's friendship is one that WWE fans might find surprising. The latter's reputation, both inside and outside the ring, is not that far from each other. Although Lesnar is entirely private about his personal life, some stories have come out to show more about his personality.

Charlie Haas signed with WWE in 2000 but debuted on the promotion's main roster in December 2002 as a member of Team Angle along with Shelton Benjamin. The duo's main motive was to help then-WWE Champion Kurt Angle, and the pair even crossed paths with Brock.

In 2003, Benjamin and Charlie Haas won the company's Tag Team Championship and continued as a duo after Angle 'fired' them. The World's Greatest Tag Team (as they called themselves) disbanded the following year due to the brand draft.

Charlie became friends with Lesnar since he was also very close with Shelton and they even traveled together. Speaking with Wrestling Inc., the former WWE star believed they had become friends due to their mutual love of country music.

''So Brock and I got along great, man. Even when we were overseas, we would find the country bar and we’d be listening to country music, drinking beer, and that was it, man. We both like to fish, Brock’s a great guy, he’s a hell of a guy. As long as you like country music, you’re good to go.”

Charlie was released from his contract in 2005 and spent some time in the independent scene before returning the following year, where he wrestled his former tag team partner.

Surprisingly, the duo reunited in the latter part of 2006 but disbanded again due to Shelton moving to ECW the following year. Charlie continued wrestling as a solo competitor but was released in 2010.

WWE Hall of Famer talks about Brock Lesnar and Charlie Haas

Although the former superstar was released from the company twice, Charlie Haas still made long-lasting memories with different people.

On his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the veteran named Lesnar, Big Show (aka Paul Wight), and Team Angle as his circle of friends. He also claimed that they hung out a lot and traveled together.

"Well, my circle of friends at the time was Brock Lesnar, Big Show, you know, Team Angle, Charlie Hass, and Shelton Benjamin. We did a lot of traveling together. That was my unit. Those were my best friends. Those were the guys that I hung out the most of the time," Kurt said.

Despite most of them now in different promotions or retired from the sport, it looks like the friendship continued in their personal lives.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes