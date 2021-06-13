"Those were my best friends" - Former WWE Superstar reveals details of his backstage group with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the last few wrestlers to have relatively maintained his kayfabe personality. The Beast Incarnate does not seem like a people person, and there have been several discussions over the years regarding Lesnar's backstage demeanor. How was Brock Lesnar behind the scenes? Did he have any best buddies? Of course, he did!

During a recent edition of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle opened up about his backstage crew in 2005-06. The podcast focussed on the ECW One Night Stand 2006 event and the stories from the time.

When asked about his circle of friends back in the early 2000s, Kurt Angle named Brock Lesnar, Big Show (Paul Wight), and his Team Angle partners Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas.

The Olympic gold medalist was on the road for the majority of the year with the stars mentioned above, and as time passed, they became best friends.

"Well, my circle of friends at the time was Brock Lesnar, Big Show, you know, Team Angle, Charlie Hass, and Shelton Benjamin. We did a lot of traveling together. That was my unit. Those were my best friends. Those were the guys that I hung out the most of the time," Angle said.

Kurt Angle's relationship with Brock Lesnar

Despite Brock Lesnar leaving WWE in 2004, Kurt Angle maintained a close friendship with his former rival. Kurt Angle also left WWE a month after ECW One Night Stand 2006, and the two would go on to compete in a high-profile match in Japan for the IWGP title.

As noted by Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar is not a social butterfly, and they presently share a 'see you when I see you' relationship.

Kurt Angle was released from the WWE last year, while Brock Lesnar has been out of action since his contract expired following WrestleMania 36.

The latest update regarding Brock Lesnar's status doesn't sound too good either, as WWE might not have any SummerSlam plans for one of its biggest draws.

