Brock Lesnar's next match in WWE revealed? 35-year-old wrestler's recent comments analyzed

Brock Lesnar is currently on a WWE hiatus since facing Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Fans of The Beast Incarnate have been eagerly awaiting his comeback in the company. However, upon his return to the Stamford-based promotion, Lesnar might face an unexpected superstar.

The star in question is Bronson Reed, who has recently been gaining significant traction on WWE RAW. Not only this, but on tonight's edition of the red brand, Reed is set to participate in an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther. The possibility of a match between Reed and Brock Lesnar arises from the recent comments made by 'Big' Bronson Reed during a Rapid Fire segment on Sony Sports Network's WWE Super Dhamaal.

During this Rapid Fire, Reed expressed his dream of facing The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar in a match, stating:

"Of course, a dream match of mine is to face The Beast Incarnate himself, Brock Lesnar."

The comments from the 35-year-old star seemingly indicate his intention to face the Beast Incarnate in the near future. However, considering Reed's current booking and momentum, it is possible that Triple H might not make him wait long to realize his dream match in the company.

It will be intriguing to see whether the company will book Bronson Reed against Brock Lesnar upon his comeback or not. A match against Lesnar would undoubtedly help elevate Reed's status in the Stamford-based promotion.

When Brock Lesnar is expected to make his WWE return

As of the latest updates, the former Royal Rumble winner is expected to make his comeback in early 2024. Reports suggested that WWE initially aimed for Lesnar's return at this year's Crown Jewel 2023, but that plan doesn't seem to have materialized.

For those unaware, Crown Jewel 2023 is the upcoming premium live event scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, it appears that Royal Rumble 2024 might be the event where The Beast Incarnate will finally make his return. Additionally, Lesnar has already been featured in promotional materials for the next WrestleMania, which is set to take place on Saturday, April 6-7, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Expand Tweet

It is also interesting to note that previous reports indicated that the multi-time world champion's current contract extends until next year's WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the near future and what will transpire when The Beast Incarnate makes his highly anticipated return to the company.