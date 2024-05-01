Brock Lesnar's next WWE match must be against 19-year veteran for the first time ever

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming since SummerSlam 2023, as fans have not gotten a glimpse of him since then. The Beast Incarnate's status with the Stamford-based promotion appears to be obscure as of now, as he was not in the 2024 Draft either.

However, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is known to deliver unprecedented things when fans least expect them. Therefore, Lesnar's return to the Stamford-based promotion could be possible in the coming months. Upon his comeback, The Beast Incarnate's next WWE match must be against a 19-year veteran. That would be Gunther.

The WWE Universe has been waiting to see the two behemoths go one-on-one in a blockbuster clash. There are a variety of reasons why The Beast Incarnate should compete against The Ring General upon returning to the Stamford-based company.

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther has been long overdue

One of the dream matches that WWE fans have been waiting to see is Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther. This match has long been overdue in the Stamford-based promotion, as fans have never had the opportunity to see the two titans of the industry square off in the ring.

Therefore, The Beast Incarnate's next WWE match following his return should be against The Ring General. Not only will it garner an unfathomable reaction from fans, but it could also put both superstars in an intriguing storyline.

This would also mark as a generational clash and could be one of the biggest matches in the company's history. Hence, it is paramount for Lesnar to go against Gunther upon his return to the Stamford-based company.

To elevate Gunther to the main event scene

Gunther is one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion and has been carving his path to the summit of this industry. Since he lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL, the 36-year-old star needs a career-defining push that would catapult him to the main event scene.

Therefore, Brock Lesnar's next WWE match upon his return should be against The Ring General, as it would significantly elevate the latter's stature and make him a main event-worthy competitor. Lesnar is one of the most decorated stars in both pro wrestling and combat sports. Hence, a feud against Brock would put Gunther into the spotlight and glorify his WWE career.

Brock Lesnar should feud with Gunther upon his return to the Stamford-based promotion to provide fans with spectacular matches at future premium live events.

To kick off a blockbuster feud on his return

Brock Lesnar has been the subject of controversy in recent times. However, the former WWE Champion seems to be out of trouble over time and could be preparing for his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

With everything that has transpired lately, Lesnar's much-anticipated return should be marked by a blockbuster feud. Therefore, his first match upon his comeback to the company must be against Gunther, which fans have been waiting to see for a long time.

A match of this caliber taking place on The Beast Incarnate's return to WWE will seemingly help to put a veil on the past controversy and shift fans' focus to this dream match between both superstars.