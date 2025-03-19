  • home icon
  Brock Lesnar's real-life backstage heat with former Shield member explained; how their WrestleMania match got ruined

Brock Lesnar's real-life backstage heat with former Shield member explained; how their WrestleMania match got ruined

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Mar 19, 2025 08:56 GMT
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar's last WWE match was at SummerSlam 2023! [Pic Credit: WWE.Com]

The Shield has cemented itself as one of the most influential stables in WWE history. The Hounds of Justice crafted three generational megastars: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley). All three members have been part of iconic bouts. With popularity and hype come backstage problems and hate.

Brock Lesnar has been one of the biggest rivals of all three Shield members in WWE, delivering some intense matches. However, Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley) had real-life tensions with The Beast Incarnate. The latter is known for his aura and work ethic. However, some WWE Superstars have expressed that it's hard to work with the 47-year-old.

In 2022, while speaking on Chris Jericho’s Podcast, Dean Ambrose opened up about his much-anticipated bout against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32 and how he struggled throughout the feud with The Beast Incarnate.

The Shield member revealed he and Lesnar were never on the same page. He said getting a WrestleMania match against The Beast was a dream for him, and his first thought was that he’d tear the roof down, making it a match of the night. However, Lesnar was not at all invested in their feud.

Moreover, the current AEW World Champion revealed that he had different plans to finish the match, which the 47-year-old star denied. He also felt like The Beast Incarnate put less effort into their contest and even rejected his input while competing, making Mox feel like he wasn’t interested in a match against him and was doing him a favor.

Arn Anderson opens up about Brock Lesnar’s real-life dislike for The Shield member

WWE legend Arn Anderson also worked as a producer for the Stamford-based promotion from 2001 to 2019.

On one of the episodes of his ARN Podcast, the Hall of Famer discussed Lesnar's reluctance to cooperate with Dean Ambrose at WrestleMania 32. Anderson confirmed that The Beast Incarnate did whatever he wanted.

“I know that he [Moxley] was frustrated because he did want to have… that was a huge match for him, that he would have on his tool belt for the rest of his career, and he wanted to use the weapons as a way to get himself back even, maybe even get an advantage and put himself in a position to win. But, as we know, Brock does what Brock wants to do. He always has.” said Anderson.
In 2016, Dean Ambrose was a top babyface superstar in the Stamford-based promotion, gaining massive momentum. However, the Shield member's matches against Lesnar never looked competitive, and he was squashed.

The AEW Champion has openly discussed his heat with Lesnar. However, Brock has never responded, as he usually avoids controversy.

Edited by Angana Roy
