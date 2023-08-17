Brock Lesnar's real-life friend reveals surprising fact about the WWE star

Brock Lesnar is one of the most private superstars on the current WWE roster. In a recent interview, his long-time friend Shelton Benjamin disclosed what the man behind the menacing on-screen persona is really like.

Benjamin and Lesnar began wrestling for the University of Minnesota in the late 1990s. The former amateur wrestlers reunited in WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system, forming the Minnesota Stretching Crew tag team.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Benjamin discussed Lesnar's real-life generosity after being asked to reveal a surprising fact about his friend:

"Everyone knows the Brock Lesnar persona. Now, if Brock is your friend, he will give you the shirt off his back (…) That might surprise people how actually cool Brock can be if he likes you. Keywords: if he likes you. But if he doesn't like you, he's just what you're seeing on TV."

Benjamin and Lesnar held the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship three times in 2001. They also feuded on SmackDown in 2003 after Benjamin joined forces with Charlie Haas and Lesnar's rival at the time, Kurt Angle.

Shelton Benjamin on Brock Lesnar's WWE act

While most WWE stars portray characters on television, Shelton Benjamin says that is not the case with Brock Lesnar.

The former Hurt Business member added that Lesnar's villainous WWE persona is an extension of his real-life personality:

"Brock is not acting," Benjamin continued. "Brock is not playing a role. Brock is Brock. What you're seeing, that's real. He's not social. He doesn't give a blip. Like Brock is Brock, so don't get it twisted. And yes, he's a world destroyer."

Benjamin has not competed in a WWE match since he and Cedric Alexander lost to Indus Sher on the June 19 episode of RAW. Lesnar, meanwhile, is currently taking a break from WWE after losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam on August 5.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar?