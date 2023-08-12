Brock Lesnar taking time off from WWE until 2024 due to injury? SummerSlam aftermath explored

Despite being a part-timer, Brock Lesnar has been one of the most active superstars in WWE lately. He has been appearing on weekly shows with an impressive frequency and has not been shy of appearances on premium live events. However, it appears the Beast Incarnate will finally be taking a long break from the company.

Following the last chapter between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, there have been reports that the former WWE Champion is injured and will take time off from the company for the rest of the year. Lesnar did suffer an injury, but it wasn't anything to be concerned about.

The former WWE Champion was recently spotted vibing at a music concert. It appears that the 46-year-old is just looking to take a break, as he has been making regular appearances lately. Moreover, it is also a perfect opportunity for WWE to revitalize Brock Lesnar's character.

He has been constantly losing matches in recent times and has surely lost the dominating aura he once had as the Beast Incarnate. While his cowboy gimmick has definitely entertained the fans, it has also made him vulnerable.

Therefore, the company will look to keep him away from television for a while before bringing him back. When fans will be yearning to see the 46-year-old on television, WWE could capitalize on that much-awaited moment some way down the line.

Decoding Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 40 opponent

Brock Lesnar is one of the most venerated figures in the world of pro wrestling and has had an illustrious career in WWE. Therefore, the company often puts him in high-caliber feuds whenever it comes to the grandest events. With WrestleMania 40 being the next big stop, there are big names being speculated to take center stage against him.

One name that can actually be a worthy opponent for the Beast Incarnate is WWE superstar Gunther. Lesnar vs Gunther is a mega match that has the potential to blow off the roof of the stadium in Philadelphia next year. It's a dream match for the wrestling world and can create rumblings in WWE.

Gunther is currently on an unprecedented Intercontinental Championship reign, as WWE has plans to make him the longest-reigning IC Champion in history. The Ring General is set to accomplish that on September 8, when he surpasses Honky Tonk Man's iconic record.

WWE might take the title away from Gunther before WrestleMania if the company contemplates a match between the two Goliaths at WrestleMania 40. With no title around, Brock Lesnar and Gunther could have a classic feud at the Grandest Stage of Them All for the first time ever.

