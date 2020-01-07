Brock Lesnar's return, rematches from WWE TLC and more announced for next week's RAW

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

The Beast Incarnate will be back next week!

The first RAW of this year saw the return of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman. It was rumored that Lesnar would reveal his plans for the upcoming pay-per-view on the show and now we know that The Beast Incarnate will enter the 30-man Royal Rumble match at no. 1 spot.

However, the WWE Champion may have more to say to the fans as he is slated to return to next week's RAW with Paul Heyman. That's not all. The forthcoming edition of RAW will feature several rematches from last month's TLC pay-per-view, alongside another encounter between AJ Styles and Randy Orton. It will also have Seth Rollins and AOP clash with Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show in a tag team Fist Fight match.

Also read: 6-man gimmick tag team match announced for next week's RAW

WWE RAW

For weeks, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy have been on the nerves of each other. They have done everything to stand out from one another but the former Cruiserweight Champion is yet to earn a pinfall over Black. Will that finally happen next week on RAW?

Rusev and Bobby Lashley are entangled in one of the most personal rivalries in WWE at this point. Although The All Mighty got the win at TLC, Rusev can make up for the loss by decimating Lashley in the coming week. Lana and Liv Morgan are also going to be ringside for this battle and their presence can change the complexion of the match any time.

The upcoming RAW will also feature a WrestleMania 35 rematch in the form of Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles. As The Viper got the upper hand during their previous encounter, Styles seems more focused this time. The match has the potential to steal the show and we can't wait to see what happens when these former WWE Champions lock horns once again.