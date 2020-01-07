WWE News: 6-man gimmick tag team match announced for next week's RAW

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

Joe, Owens, and Big Show confront Rollins and AOP

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens teamed up with a returning Big Show to take on Seth Rollins and Authors of Pain. The babyfaces ended up standing tall in the end, following a DQ victory. As per an announcement during tonight's WWE RAW, things are about to get more interesting on next week's show.

Joe, Owens and Big Show will team up again on next week's RAW to take on the heelish trio of Rollins and AOP. A rather interesting gimmick has been added to the match though, as we'll be witnessing the first-ever 6-Man Fist Fight in WWE history. Check out the official announcement made by WWE on its Twitter handle, below:

Rollins and AOP have been wreaking havoc on Monday Night RAW ever since The Beastslayer was revealed as being the leader of the stable a few weeks ago. Joe and Owens stood up to the villains and formed an alliance to take the trio down. With Big Show being on the side of Joe and Owens, it would be interesting to see how Rollins and AOP fare during next week's Fist Fight.