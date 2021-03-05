What is Brock Lesnar's record at WrestleMania?

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of all time. Lesnar was referred to as The Next Big Thing upon his arrival in WWE. Twenty years later, it is safe to say that Lesnar has lived up to his moniker.

Brock is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete and is also a huge draw for WWE. That's why WWE always has huge plans for The Beast for their biggest annual event, WrestleMania. During his two long stints with the company, Lesnar has competed in 10 WrestleMania matchups. He has also been in the main event at The Show of Shows four times in his illustrious career.

In this article, let's take a look at Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania performances and relive some of his best moments at The Showcase of Immortals.

#10 Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle: WrestleMania 19

Lesnar and Angle have a long history

In his first WrestleMania match, Brock Lesnar went face-to-face with then WWE Champion Kurt Angle. After winning the 2003 Royal Rumble match, Brock chose the Olympic Gold Medalist as his WrestleMania opponent.

The match card of WrestleMania 19 also featured matches like The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Michaels. However, WWE decided to go ahead with Lesnar vs. Angle as the main event, clearly showing their trust in both the Superstars.

The bout exceeded all expectations and proved to be one of the best WrestleMania main-events of all time. From unmatchable technical brilliance to hard-hitting strikes, this match had everything. However, the biggest highlight of the contest was Brock Lesnar performing a top-rope Shooting Star Press on Kurt Angle. The move wasn't executed properly by Lesnar, as he almost broke his neck.

Despite being concussed by this career-ending injury, Lesnar continued the match. As Angle looked to finish off the Beast, the latter turned the tables on the former. He blasted him with an F5 and then pinned Kurt to become the new WWE Champion.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

#9 Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg: WrestleMania 20

Goldberg vs. Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's second WrestleMania outing saw him battle against the indomitable Goldberg. Things got intense between the two Heavyweights ever since Goldberg cost Lesnar his WWE title at No Way Out 2004.

After months of feuding with each other, the two Superstars decided to settle their differences at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The bout was a short and sweet affair, with hard-hitting action from both sides.

Throughout the contest, both competitors seemed to have issues with the Special Guest Referee, Stone Cold Steve Austin. The match ended with Goldberg hitting the Jackhammer on Brock Lesnar to pick up the win. After the contest, the Texas Rattlesnake planted both Superstars with a Stone Cold Stunner.

Winner: Goldberg

