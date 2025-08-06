Brock Lesnar’s WWE retirement date may have been finalized following his return

Brock Lesnar's WWE return has already taken the internet by storm. As of writing, Lesnar's return video has around 15.3 million views in a single reel on WWE's official Instagram. This is enough to say that The Beast is still one of the biggest draws for the Stamford-based promotion.The Beast Incarnate has also already hinted at his return match as he attacked John Cena. This eventually means that another showdown between Cena and Lesnar awaits the WWE Universe.Additionally, it seems that the potential retirement date for the former World Heavyweight Champion may have been finalized following his historic comeback.Lesnar may retire in his hometown next yearSpeculation about Brock's retirement continues to swirl as it was announced earlier this year that next year's SummerSlam will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WWE has already confirmed that next year's Biggest Party of The Summer will also be a two-night event.For those who might not know, the 48-year-old star is usually billed from Minneapolis, Minnesota, even though he resides in Canada now. Usually, if a premium live event takes place in a superstar's hometown, he is expected to get some special treatment. As Brock Lesnar seemingly moves towards his retirement, SummerSlam 2026, taking place in his hometown, could be the best place for him to hang up his boots.Taking the return of The Conqueror and the announcement of the SummerSlam 2026 venue together, there has been speculation in the WWE circles and among fans that Lesnar might retire from his wrestling career.The Beast could be in his final run in the companyAfter an almost two-year hiatus, The Beast has finally returned to WWE. During this phase, Mr. SummerSlam's name was mentioned in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the company, which was a notable reason behind his absence. Lesnar has already achieved several accolades, including world championships, and has won the Royal Rumble in addition to many incredible feats in the Stamford-based promotion.Additionally, he has already cemented his legacy with his iconic wins and remarkable moments. So, it makes perfect sense if Brock Lesnar does plan to retire from WWE and can do so at SummerSlam 2026 without any regrets.Why SummerSlam 2026 could be a perfect place for Brock Lesnar's retirementSummerSlam 2026 could be the perfect place because it gives sufficient time for The Beast Incarnate to plan his retirement tour. Considering the dates of The Biggest Party of The Summer in 2026, Brock Lesnar has an entire year to enjoy his retirement tour, and then he can hang up his boots. During this time, he could face his dream opponents and old rivals to give fans a taste of nostalgia.It could be similar to John Cena, who is already on his retirement tour, which started earlier this January and will conclude by the end of December 2025. Also, if WWE advertises SummerSlam 2026 as the location of Brock Lesnar's retirement match, then it will eventually benefit the company as well and boost their ticket sales.