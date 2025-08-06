  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Brock Lesnar has done it again, just 72 hours after his WWE return

Brock Lesnar has done it again, just 72 hours after his WWE return

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 06, 2025 04:32 GMT
Brock Lesnar (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Brock Lesnar (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Brock Lesnar may have become a polarizing figure today, but his popularity is unmatched. His return shattered all records on social media. It seems like he isn't too far behind on WWE Shop.

Ad

The Beast Incarnate returned to the company for the first time in nearly two years at SummerSlam Night Two.

Of course, the legal team reportedly signed off on his return several weeks ago. However, he wasn't cleared of any alleged wrongdoing in connection with the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the company.

WWE President Nick Khan and CCO Triple H felt it was time for Brock Lesnar to come home. The former Universal Champion did so in an emphatic way, dropping John Cena with an F5 moments after he lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

After the show, the company released new Brock Lesnar merchandise on the store. His three new T-shirts became the best-selling apparel on WWE Shop within 72 hours of his return.

Ad

Despite being absent for nearly two years, Lesnar remains one of the biggest merchandise movers for WWE. He has truly done it again.

What's next for Brock Lesnar in WWE?

The Beast Incarnate has planted the seeds for his feud with John Cena.

As announced by Michael Cole on RAW, The Cenation Leader will show up on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to address the situation. As for Lesnar, fans haven't heard from him since his return at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Ad

The 48-year-old legend is not currently advertised to appear on SmackDown. But the show will take place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where Lesnar resides. Another surprise appearance from The Beast shouldn't be completely ruled out.

Whether or not he appears remains to be seen, but a match between him and Cena seems to be in the works for the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event on August 31.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications