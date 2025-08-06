Brock Lesnar has done it again, just 72 hours after his WWE return

Brock Lesnar may have become a polarizing figure today, but his popularity is unmatched. His return shattered all records on social media. It seems like he isn't too far behind on WWE Shop.The Beast Incarnate returned to the company for the first time in nearly two years at SummerSlam Night Two.Of course, the legal team reportedly signed off on his return several weeks ago. However, he wasn't cleared of any alleged wrongdoing in connection with the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the company.WWE President Nick Khan and CCO Triple H felt it was time for Brock Lesnar to come home. The former Universal Champion did so in an emphatic way, dropping John Cena with an F5 moments after he lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.After the show, the company released new Brock Lesnar merchandise on the store. His three new T-shirts became the best-selling apparel on WWE Shop within 72 hours of his return.Despite being absent for nearly two years, Lesnar remains one of the biggest merchandise movers for WWE. He has truly done it again.What's next for Brock Lesnar in WWE?The Beast Incarnate has planted the seeds for his feud with John Cena.As announced by Michael Cole on RAW, The Cenation Leader will show up on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to address the situation. As for Lesnar, fans haven't heard from him since his return at The Biggest Party of The Summer.The 48-year-old legend is not currently advertised to appear on SmackDown. But the show will take place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where Lesnar resides. Another surprise appearance from The Beast shouldn't be completely ruled out.Whether or not he appears remains to be seen, but a match between him and Cena seems to be in the works for the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event on August 31.